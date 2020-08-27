New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05921875/?utm_source=GNW



The Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted PED symptoms market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2017–2030

Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Overview

Persistent Epithelial Disease, also known as persistent corneal epithelial defects (PEDs or PCEDs), results from the failure of rapid re-epithelialization and closure within 10–14 days after a corneal injury, even with standard supportive treatment. PED is defined as “defects persisting for more than 2 weeks without improvement despite conventional treatment, such as non-preservative artificial tears or extended wear soft contact lenses”. PEDs commonly extend into the stromal layer, causing stromal melting, secondary ulceration, and stromal scarring. Also, an insult to the cornea resulting in an acute epithelial defect is a lesion that usually heals over the 7–14 days time frame. In contrast, a persistent epithelial defect is unable to close within this normal interval.

The normal corneal wound healing process can be disrupted from defective epithelial adhesion, limbal stem cell deficiency, surface trauma, medications, infections, and several other etiologies. Such defects are especially common in individuals with metaherpes, neurotrophic keratopathy, or diabetic keratopathy.

Some of the symptoms of PEDs are loss of corneal epithelial cells, delayed epithelialization post-injury, nonhealing epithelial defect and others which can be commonly due to Epithelial/limbal, inflammatory disease, Neurotrophic, mechanical causes, and others. Evaluating a PED involves instillation of fluorescein to monitor the size, location, and depth of the defect. A thorough physical exam should reveal findings such as inflammation in the anterior chamber, eyelid abnormalities, or decreased sensation of the cornea.

Although several therapies exist and an increasing number of novel approaches are emerging, treatment of PEDs can still be quite challenging. It is important to treat the underlying causative condition, which may include infection, limbal stem cell deficiency, or diabetes, to facilitate wound healing. Furthermore, standard treatments, such as bandage contact lenses (BCLs) and artificial tears (ATs), aim to provide barrier protection to the epithelial layers.

Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Diagnosis and Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

The Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market report gives a thorough understanding of PED symptoms by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides PED symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for PED symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.



<>Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Epidemiology

The Persistent Epithelial Defect symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) epidemiology segmented as the Total Incident cases of Persistent epithelial defect, Etiology-specific cases of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED). The report includes the Incident scenario of PED symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



<>Country Wise- Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The total Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) in 7MM countries was estimated to be 238,058 cases in 2017.

Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) report encloses the detailed analysis of PED marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

The therapeutic market size of PED in the US is mainly accounted for treatment options, such as approved therapy i.e Oxervate and off-label therapies such as lubricants, punctal occlusion, bandage contact lens, topical antibiotics, steroids and others. Amniotic membrane grafting, autologous serum, scleral contact lenses, have been recommended for the treatment of refractory cases.

Products detail in the report…



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Emerging Drugs

Nexagon: OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals

It a first-in-class natural, antisense therapy that downregulates the cell membrane hemichannel forming protein, connexin43 (Cx43). Targeting the gap junctions may prevent immune system responses that may lead to inflammatory cascade and promote the microvasculature and regeneration of corneal epithelium. Nexagon has a market advantage in the US, as it received orphan drug designation from the FDA. It is being developed by OcuNexus Therapeutics in partnership with Eyevance Pharmaceuticals. Currently, the drug is under phase II studies for PED.

Products detail in the report…



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market Outlook

The Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to the report, Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030.

The first step in the management of any epithelial abnormality is to determine the etiology of the disease. Currently, “bandage” methods are used to help re-epithelialize a cornea. The current approaches include Aggressive lubrication, Punctal occlusion, Bandage soft contact lens, Pressure patching, Tetracyclines, prophylactic topical antibiotics and steroids. For the treatment of refractory cases, Amniotic membrane grafting, autologous serum, Scleral contact lenses, and others have recommended. In severe cases, a conjunctival graft may be placed over the cornea.



Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market in 7MM. The market size of PED in the seven major markets was found to be USD 179.1 million in 2017.



The United States Market Outlook

This section provides the total Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market size and market size by therapies in the United States.

The United States accounts for the highest market size of PED in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Aggressive lubrication is typically the first-line therapy with either high-frequency application of preservative-free artificial tears or sterile ophthalmic ointment. This may prove to be particularly difficult with the noncompliant patient. Punctal occlusion may increase epithelial contact time with lubricating tears and ointments, and patients may benefit from temporary or permanent occlusion of the punctual. However, this is not recommended in the circumstances requiring the continued use of toxic agents.

If the response to the previous measures is inadequate or for refractory cases, therapies such as Amniotic membrane grafting, autologous serum are the choice. Autologous serum drops have been reported to be beneficial in the treatment of persistent epithelial defect recalcitrant to conventional therapy.

Along with this, Oxervate – first-ever recombinant human nerve growth factor indicated for the treatment of neurotrophic keratitis recently, which is one of the underlying etiologies for PED, thus may help some of the PED patients. Also, Dompé Farmaceutici may have the chance to expand its indication to PED with observed results in the future. It is the first-ever topical biologic medication approved in ophthalmology and has given a boost to a similar type of researches.



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

The total Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.

if the etiology of the PED is due to the deficiency of the stem cells that are responsible for repopulating the epithelium, then Limbal stem cell transplantation (surgical replacement with stem cell (allo or autografts) is indicated. This is frequently seen in conditions such as ocular cicatricial pemphigoid, Stevens–Johnson syndrome, and severe alkali burns and others. Moreover, Scleral contact lenses, including the prosthetic replacement of the ocular surface ecosystem (PROSE) lens, may be utilized for refractory persistent epithelial defects.

One recent treatment alternative is the topical use of Regenerating Agent Eye Drops (RGTAs). RGTA (OTR4120 (Cacicol20); laboratories Théa,) is a carboxymethyl dextran sulfate polymer bioengineered to replace heparan sulfate, which is an important factor both for matrix proteins and for growth factors. It is available in Europe as a novel therapeutic approach to treat PED patients, that are resistant to conventional therapy.



Japan Market Outlook

The total Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market size and market size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Major players include OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, Noveome Biotherapeutics, RegeneX Biotherapeutics, Recordati Rare Diseases., Mimetech. Nexagon (OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals) is expected to get launched in the US market by 2022.



Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing and patent details for Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) emerging therapies.

Reimbursement Scenario in Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)

Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we take reimbursement into consideration to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.



Payers have established their therapeutic guidelines, manage access more tightly and scrutinize the price of new therapies, meaning pharma companies need to provide the evidence sought by payers, specifical information such as comparative effectiveness, cost-effectiveness and real-world data. Gaining market access in pharma across Europe has always presented challenges to pharmaceutical firms. The region has a common regulator, the European Medicines Agency, and most of its citizens receive healthcare from government-funded, often country-wide, health systems.

KOL- Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes – SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

• Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

• Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

• A detailed review of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

• The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market



Report Highlights

• In the coming years, Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

• Major players are involved in developing therapies for PED. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market

• A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for PED.



• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Pipeline Analysis

• Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Report Key Strengths

• 11 Years Forecast

• 7MM Coverage



<>• Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Highly Analyzed Market



• Drugs Uptake



Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Report Assessment

• Current Treatment Practices

• Unmet Needs

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Market Attractiveness

• Market Drivers and Barriers



Key Questions



Market Insights:

• What were the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) Market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

• What would be the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) total market Size as well as market Size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)market Size during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR, the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

• How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



Epidemiology Insights:

• What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)?

• What is the historical Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) in 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan?

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)?

• Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest Incident population of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs, and Emerging Therapies:

• What are the current options for the treatment of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)?

• What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) in the USA, Europe, and Japan?

• What are the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety, and efficacy, etc.?

• How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)?

• How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)?

• How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stages of development for the treatment of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)?

• What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) therapies?

• What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

• What are the clinical studies going on for Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) and their status?

• What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)?

• What are the global historical and forecasted market of Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED)?



Reasons to buy

• The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market

• To understand the future market competition in the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

• Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market

• To understand the future market competition in the Persistent Epithelial Defect (PED) market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05921875/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001