New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Viticulture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799415/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Guidance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$893.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote Sensing segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $314.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Precision Viticulture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$314.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$434.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR
In the global Variable Rate Technology (VRT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$182.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$281.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$266.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799415/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
Adoption of New Technologies and Increasing Demand for High
Quality Grapes Drive the Precision Viticulture Market
Guidance Systems: Key Technology Segment of the Precision
Viticulture Market
Asia Pacific: The Largest Precision Viticulture Market Worldwide
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Precision Viticulture - An Introduction
Enabling Technologies for Vineyard Variation
Approaches to Managing Variability
Benefits of Precision Viticulture
Economic Benefits
Tools to Optimize Vineyard Performance
Terroir Management
Canopy Management
Crop Load Monitoring
Berry Quality Management
Harvest Management
Disease Management
Water Management
Environmental Monitoring
Wireless Sensor Networks
Soil Mapping
Weed Control
Yield Monitoring
Managing Vineyard Operations: Software Applications
Global Competitor Market Shares
Precision Viticulture Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cutting Edge Technologies Help Improve Quality and Quantity of
Grapes and Wines
Digital Vineyards: The Concept of Self Thinking Farms
Precision Viticulture Technologies Assisting Variability
Management in Vineyards
SmartVineyards Hardware and Software for Accurate Measurements
and Predictions
Using Artificial Intelligence and Drones to Improve Quality and
Yield
Sensor Driven Viticulture Tools Measure and Monitor Vines
Object Based Image Analysis Based on Digital Surface Model for
3D Grapevine Characterization
Multiple Benefits from Remote Sensing Drone Technology
Precision Viticulture: Implementation Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Precision Viticulture Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Precision Viticulture Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Precision Viticulture Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Guidance Systems (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Guidance Systems (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Guidance Systems (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Remote Sensing (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Remote Sensing (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Remote Sensing (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Variable Rate Technology (VRT) (Technology)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 11: Variable Rate Technology (VRT) (Technology) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Variable Rate Technology (VRT) (Technology) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Hardware (Product & Services) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Hardware (Product & Services) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Hardware (Product & Services) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Software (Product & Services) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Software (Product & Services) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Software (Product & Services) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Services (Product & Services) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Services (Product & Services) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Services (Product & Services) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Precision Viticulture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 23: United States Precision Viticulture Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Precision Viticulture Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Precision Viticulture Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020 to
2027
Table 26: Precision Viticulture Market in the United States by
Product & Services: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States Precision Viticulture Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Precision Viticulture Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: Precision Viticulture Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review
by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Precision Viticulture Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Precision
Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: Precision Viticulture Market in Japan in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Precision Viticulture Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Precision Viticulture: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product &
Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Precision Viticulture Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Precision Viticulture Market Share Analysis
by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Chinese Precision Viticulture Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: Precision Viticulture Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Precision Viticulture Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Precision Viticulture Market by Product &
Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Precision Viticulture Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Precision Viticulture Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Precision Viticulture Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Precision Viticulture Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Precision Viticulture Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Precision Viticulture Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: European Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020-2027
Table 53: Precision Viticulture Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: French Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Precision Viticulture Market in France by Product &
Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Precision Viticulture Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Precision Viticulture Market Share Analysis by
Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: German Precision Viticulture Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Precision Viticulture Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: German Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Precision Viticulture Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product &
Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Precision Viticulture Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Precision Viticulture Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Precision Viticulture Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Precision Viticulture Market by Product &
Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 74: Precision Viticulture Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Precision Viticulture Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Precision Viticulture:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product & Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Precision Viticulture Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Precision Viticulture Market Share
Analysis by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Precision Viticulture Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Precision Viticulture Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spanish Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review
by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Precision Viticulture Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Russian Precision Viticulture Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Precision Viticulture Market in Russia by Product &
Services: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Precision Viticulture Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Precision Viticulture Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020-2027
Table 95: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Precision Viticulture Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Precision Viticulture Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Precision Viticulture Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product & Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market Share
Analysis by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australian Precision Viticulture Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Precision Viticulture Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Precision Viticulture Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Precision Viticulture Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product &
Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Precision Viticulture Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Precision Viticulture Market Analysis in India in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Precision Viticulture Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indian Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review
by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Precision Viticulture Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Precision Viticulture Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: Precision Viticulture Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Precision Viticulture Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product &
Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 123: Precision Viticulture Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 125: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Precision
Viticulture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product & Services for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precision Viticulture Market
Share Analysis by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Precision Viticulture Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Precision Viticulture Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Precision Viticulture Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Latin American Precision Viticulture Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Precision Viticulture Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Precision Viticulture Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Precision Viticulture Market by
Product & Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Precision Viticulture Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Argentinean Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Precision Viticulture Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 142: Argentinean Precision Viticulture Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020-2027
Table 143: Precision Viticulture Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Precision Viticulture Market Share
Breakdown by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Precision Viticulture Market in Brazil by Product &
Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Precision Viticulture Market Share
Analysis by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexican Precision Viticulture Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Precision Viticulture Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Precision Viticulture Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product &
Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Precision Viticulture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand in Rest
of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Rest of Latin America Precision Viticulture Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Precision Viticulture Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Precision Viticulture Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product &
Services: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product & Services: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Precision Viticulture Market
Share Breakdown by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Precision Viticulture Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Precision Viticulture Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Precision Viticulture Historic
Market by Product & Services in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Precision Viticulture Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product & Services for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Precision
Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Precision Viticulture Market in Iran in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Precision Viticulture Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for Precision Viticulture: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product &
Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Precision Viticulture Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Precision Viticulture Market Share Analysis
by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Precision Viticulture Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Israeli Precision Viticulture Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Precision Viticulture Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Israeli Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020-2027
Table 182: Precision Viticulture Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product & Services: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Saudi Arabian Precision Viticulture Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Precision Viticulture Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Precision Viticulture Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product & Services for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Precision Viticulture Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Precision Viticulture Market by
Product & Services: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Precision Viticulture Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Precision Viticulture Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Precision Viticulture Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Precision Viticulture Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product & Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Precision Viticulture Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services:
2012-2019
Table 195: Precision Viticulture Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Precision Viticulture Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 197: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Precision Viticulture Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Precision Viticulture Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product & Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Precision Viticulture Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product & Services:
2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Precision Viticulture Market
Share Breakdown by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: Precision Viticulture Market in US$ Thousand in
Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: African Precision Viticulture Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 204: African Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Precision Viticulture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product & Services: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Precision Viticulture Market in Africa by Product &
Services: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Precision Viticulture Market Share Breakdown
by Product & Services: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799415/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: