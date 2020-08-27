New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precast Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799414/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Floors & Roofs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$56.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Walls & Barriers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Precast Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Columns & Beams Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Columns & Beams segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A.

Atco Group

Balfour Beatty PLC

Bouygues Construction

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.

Coltman Precast Concrete Limited

Coreslab Structures

CRH PLC

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

Kef Infrastructure India Pvt. Ltd.

Kiewit Corporation

Komatsu Ltd.

Laing O’rourke

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Metromont Corporation

Modular Space Corporation

Nanaimo Precast Ltd.

Oldcastle Precast, Inc.

PreCA Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Red Sea Housing Services

Skanska AB

SMEET Precast

Styl-Comp Group

Taisei Corporation

Vinci







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Precast Concrete Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Precast Concrete Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Precast Concrete Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Floors & Roofs (Element) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Floors & Roofs (Element) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Floors & Roofs (Element) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Walls & Barriers (Element) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Walls & Barriers (Element) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Walls & Barriers (Element) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Columns & Beams (Element) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Columns & Beams (Element) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Columns & Beams (Element) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Utility Vaults (Element) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Utility Vaults (Element) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Utility Vaults (Element) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Girders (Element) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Girders (Element) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Girders (Element) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Pipes (Element) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Pipes (Element) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Pipes (Element) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Paving Slabs (Element) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Paving Slabs (Element) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Paving Slabs (Element) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Non-residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Non-residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Non-residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Precast Concrete Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Precast Concrete Market in the United States by

Element: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown

by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Precast Concrete Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Precast Concrete Historic Market Review by

Element in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Precast Concrete Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Precast Concrete Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Precast Concrete Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Precast Concrete: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Precast Concrete Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Precast

Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Precast Concrete Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Precast Concrete Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Element for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Precast Concrete Market by Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Precast Concrete in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Precast Concrete Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Precast Concrete Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Precast Concrete Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Precast Concrete Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Precast Concrete Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2020-2027



Table 59: Precast Concrete Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Precast Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Precast Concrete Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Precast Concrete Market in France by Element:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Precast Concrete Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Precast Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Precast Concrete Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Precast Concrete Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Precast Concrete Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Precast Concrete Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Precast Concrete Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Element for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Precast Concrete Market by Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Precast Concrete in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Precast Concrete Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Precast Concrete: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Precast Concrete Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis

by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Precast Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Precast Concrete Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Precast Concrete Historic Market Review by

Element in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Precast Concrete Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Precast Concrete Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Precast Concrete Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Precast Concrete Market in Russia by Element:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Precast Concrete Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2020-2027



Table 101: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Precast Concrete Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Precast Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Precast Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific by Element:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis

by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Precast Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Precast Concrete Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown

by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Precast Concrete Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Precast Concrete Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Precast Concrete Historic Market Review by

Element in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Precast Concrete Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Element for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Precast Concrete Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Precast Concrete Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Precast Concrete Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Precast Concrete Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 129: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Precast Concrete Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Precast Concrete Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Precast Concrete:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Element for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Precast Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precast Concrete Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Precast Concrete Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Precast Concrete Marketby Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Precast Concrete in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Precast Concrete Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2020-2027



Table 149: Precast Concrete Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown

by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Precast Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Precast Concrete Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Precast Concrete Market in Brazil by Element:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Precast Concrete Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Precast Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Precast Concrete Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Precast Concrete Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Precast Concrete Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Precast Concrete Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Precast Concrete Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Latin America by

Element: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Precast Concrete Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Precast Concrete Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Precast Concrete Historic Marketby

Element in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Precast Concrete Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Element for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Precast Concrete Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Precast Concrete Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Precast Concrete: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Element for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Precast Concrete Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Precast

Concrete in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Precast Concrete Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Precast Concrete Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Element: 2020-2027



Table 188: Precast Concrete Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Element: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Precast Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Precast Concrete Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Precast Concrete Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Precast Concrete Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Element for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Precast Concrete Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Precast Concrete Market by Element:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Precast Concrete in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Precast Concrete Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Precast Concrete Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Element for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Precast Concrete Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 201: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Precast Concrete Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Precast Concrete Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Element for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Precast Concrete Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Element: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Precast Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Precast Concrete Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Precast Concrete Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Precast Concrete Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Precast Concrete Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Element: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Precast Concrete Market in Africa by Element:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Element: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Precast Concrete Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Precast Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Precast Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

