The Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted TRD symptoms market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geographies Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan



Study Period: 2017–2030

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Overview

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is a major depressive disorder (MDD) that does not respond to traditional and first-line therapeutic options. MDD is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest, which can interfere with day-to-day life. Depression lasting at least 2 weeks along with meeting about five or more of the DSM-V criteria (of MDD) is considered as MDD. Further, those with at least one episode in the prior 12 months are classified as 12-month MDD. The World Health Organization (WHO) designated major depressive disorder (MDD) as the fourth leading cause in the world. Despite the widespread availability of effective treatments for depression, many patients do not receive adequate relief from symptoms.

The exact biological mechanisms leading to depression are unknown; however, theories include the monoamine hypothesis, the genetic hypothesis, and the chronic stress hypothesis. The monoamine hypothesis suggests that depressive symptoms are mainly related to a deficit in the availability of norepinephrine, dopamine, or serotonin neurotransmitters, thereby explaining the mechanism of action of most antidepressant medications

Symptoms of depression overlap those of other psychiatric disorders. Anxiety, PTSD, and panic disorder can coexist with depression; therefore, it has chances to be misdiagnosed. Along with this, one of the perils of diagnosing TRD is that of “pseudo-resistance”. Further, comorbidities such as anxiety disorders, personality disorders, or substance-use disorders may complicate the clinical picture and can have deleterious effects on treatment response. Clinicians need to accurately diagnose TRD by examining primary and secondary (organic) causes of depression and acknowledging paradigm failures that contribute to a misdiagnosis of TRD.

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Diagnosis and Treatment

It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

The Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market report gives a thorough understanding of TRD symptoms by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides TRD symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for TRD symptoms in the US, Europe, and Japan.



<>Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Epidemiology

The Treatment-resistant depression symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) epidemiology segmented as the Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD), Gender-specific cases of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD), Age-specific cases of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD), The report includes the Prevalent scenario of TRD symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



<>Country Wise- Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

The total Diagnosed Prevalent population of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in 7MM countries was estimated to be 4,464,781 cases in 2017.

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) report encloses the detailed analysis of TRD marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

The therapeutic market size of TRD in the US is mainly accounted for treatment options, such as pharmacologic treatment options and Non-pharmacological therapies. Pharmacologic treatment options include switching, combination and potentiation strategy among the commonly used antidepressants drugs such as Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Dual serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), Tricyclic antidepressant, Irreversible, non-selective monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), ?2-antagonists, Agomelatine, Tianeptine that are used to treat TRD

Products detail in the report…



Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Emerging Drugs

AXS-05 (Axsome Therapeutics)

AXS-05 is a novel, oral, an investigational medicine, a combination of bupropion and dextromethorphan. For TRD, adding BUP to DM has the effect of boosting monoamines for conventional depression treatment while targeting unconventional mechanisms (Sigma-1 and NMDA). Axsome Therapeutics is investigating this fixed-dose combination in the Phase III stage of development and planning for NDA submission by the end of 2020 based on the positive results. It has received breakthrough therapy for MDD and fast-Track designation for TRD with spectacle multiple (7) MOAs.

Products detail in the report…



Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Market Outlook

The Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to the report, Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030.

At present, the therapeutic market size of TRD in the US is mainly accounted for by the management options consisting of pharmacologic treatment options and non-pharmacological therapies.

Pharmacologic treatment options include switching, combination, and potentiation strategy among the commonly used antidepressant drugs. Most of the available antidepressants such as Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Dual serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), Tricyclic antidepressant, Irreversible, non-selective monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), ?2-antagonists, Agomelatine, Tianeptine are used to treat TRD.

Non-pharmacological therapies include electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), and Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). Along with this, two alternative forms of psychotherapy involve majorly cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT).



Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market in 7MM. The market size of TRD in the seven major markets was found to be USD 1,736.4 Million in 2017.



The United States Market Outlook

This section provides the total Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market size and market size by therapies in the United States.

The United States accounts for the highest market size of TRD in comparison to the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Spravato and Symbyax are the two FDA approved drugs specifically for the treatment of TRD. Other pharmacologic alternatives are also considered those having an antidepressant action such as in monotherapy: Bupropion, selective and reversible MAOIs, Quetiapine, and in combination with a first-line antidepressant: Lithium, Lamotrigine and second-generation antipsychotics.

Switching is recommended when there is no response or poor tolerance to the initial treatment, poor response to the newly introduced treatment. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) is considered a first-line treatment, regardless of the clinical severity. When there is no response from SSRI, norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are considered as a choice of treatment. However, in some cases there is no response from SNRIs, the next approach is a tricyclic antidepressant.

The combination strategy (i.e. adding another antidepressant to an existing one) is only recommended in cases of partial response, after 4 to 6?weeks of adequate treatment. In the first-line treatment, the recommended strategies consist of combinations such as SSRI + ?2 antagonist, SNRI + ?2 antagonist, and Tricyclic antidepressant?+??2-antagonist. In the second-line treatment, an association between SSRIs, SNRIs, or tricyclic antidepressant and agomelatine can be proposed.



EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

The total Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.

Among the current practices, majorly switching can be envisaged among antidepressant drugs (SSRI, SNRIs, IMAOs, and others) in there different strategies i.e., Concurrent switch, Overlapping switch, Sequential switch. The concurrent switch is recommended, except when the patient is currently receiving a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) medication in which a sequential approach is required during the switching process.

General prescribing figures for England have shown, SSRIs are the most common type of antidepressant used in patients with TRD estimated at 79%. Citalopram and fluoxetine accounted for 67% of all antidepressants. Whereas, monotherapy and augmented antidepressant treatment are very rare.



Japan Market Outlook

The total Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market size and market size by therapies in Japan are also mentioned.



Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017–2030. The analysis covers Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in the market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stage. It also analyses Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Major players include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Alkermes, Allergan/ Gedeon Richter, Minerva Neurosciences, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celon Pharma, COMPASS Pathways, Relmada Therapeutics, Vistagen Therapeutics, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals.

Cariprazine (Allergan/ Gedeon Richter), is expected to get launched in the US market by 2022.



Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition, and merger, licensing, and patent details for Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) emerging therapies.

Reimbursement Scenario in Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)

Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business & price strategy.

The Johnson & Johnson-Spravato (esketamine) CIII Nasal Spray is indicated, in conjunction with an oral antidepressant (AD), for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults. The treatment of TRD takes place over two phases (induction and maintenance) in a clinical setting under the direct supervision of a trained health care provider. It got marketing authorization in both US and Europe.



Coverage for Spravato will vary by payer, individual contracts, and treatment setting. When provided under the supervision of an HCP in an authorized site of care, the drug will often be covered under the payer’s medical benefit.

KOL- Views

To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME’s opinion working in Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market trends. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis

We perform Competitive & Market Intelligence analysis of the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes – SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

• The report covers the descriptive overview of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

• Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

• Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

• A detailed review of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

• The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market



Report Highlights

• In the coming years, Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

• The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

• Major players are involved in developing therapies for TRD. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market

• A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for TRD.



• Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Report Insights

• Patient Population

• Therapeutic Approaches

• Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Pipeline Analysis

• Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Market Size and Trends

• Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies



Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Report Key Strengths

• 11 Years Forecast

• 7MM Coverage



<>• Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Epidemiology Segmentation

• Key Cross Competition

• Highly Analyzed Market



• Drugs Uptake



Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Report Assessment

• Current Treatment Practices

• Unmet Needs

• Pipeline Product Profiles

• Market Attractiveness

• Market Drivers and Barriers



Key Questions



Market Insights:

• What were the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) Market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

• What would be the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) total market Size as well as market Size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What are the key findings of the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market Size during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR, the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• What would be the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?

• How would the market drivers, barriers, and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?



Epidemiology Insights:

• What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)?

• What is the historical Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan?

• What would be the forecasted patient pool of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in 7 major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan?

• What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)?

• Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

• At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017–2030)?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs, and Emerging Therapies:

• What are the current options for the treatment of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)?

• What are the current treatment guidelines for the treatment of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in the USA, Europe, and Japan?

• What are the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) marketed drugs and their MOA, regulatory milestones, product development activities, advantages, disadvantages, safety, and efficacy, etc.?

• How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)?

• How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)?

• How many emerging therapies are in the mid-stage and late stages of development for the treatment of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)?

• What are the key collaborations (Industry–Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) therapies?

• What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

• What are the clinical studies going on for Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and their status?

• What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)?

• What are the global historical and forecasted market of Treatment-resistant depression (TRD)?



Reasons to buy

• The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market

• To understand the future market competition in the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan

• Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors

• Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market

• To understand the future market competition in the Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) market

