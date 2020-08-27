New York, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Closure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027. Light-Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$18.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Buses segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Automotive Closure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Johnson Electric Group

Magna International, Inc.

Mitsuba Corporation

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Visteon Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Closure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Closure Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Closure Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Buses (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Buses (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Buses (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Power Window (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Power Window (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Power Window (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Power Tailgate (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Power Tailgate (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Power Tailgate (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Power Sunroof (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Power Sunroof (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Power Sunroof (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Power Sliding Door (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Power Sliding Door (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Power Sliding Door (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Power Side Door (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Power Side Door (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Power Side Door (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Closure Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Automotive Closure Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Automotive Closure Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Automotive Closure Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Automotive Closure Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Automotive Closure: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Automotive Closure Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Automotive Closure Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Automotive Closure Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Automotive Closure Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Automotive Closure in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Automotive Closure Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Closure Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Automotive Closure Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Automotive Closure Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Automotive Closure Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 56: Automotive Closure Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Automotive Closure Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Automotive Closure Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Automotive Closure Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Automotive Closure Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Automotive Closure Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Automotive Closure Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Automotive Closure Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Automotive Closure Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Automotive Closure in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Automotive Closure Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Closure: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Automotive Closure Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Automotive Closure Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Automotive Closure Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Automotive Closure Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Automotive Closure Market in Russia by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Automotive Closure Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 98: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Automotive Closure Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Automotive Closure Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Automotive Closure Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Automotive Closure Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Automotive Closure Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Automotive Closure Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Automotive Closure Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Automotive Closure Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Automotive Closure Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Automotive Closure Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 126: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Automotive Closure Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Automotive Closure Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Closure:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Automotive Closure Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Automotive Closure Marketby

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Automotive Closure in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Automotive Closure Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 146: Automotive Closure Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Automotive Closure Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Automotive Closure Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Automotive Closure Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Automotive Closure Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Automotive Closure Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Automotive Closure Historic Marketby

Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Component for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Automotive Closure: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Automotive Closure Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Closure in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Automotive Closure Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 185: Automotive Closure Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Automotive Closure Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Closure in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Automotive Closure Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Automotive Closure Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Automotive Closure Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 198: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Automotive Closure Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Closure Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Automotive Closure Market in Africa by Component:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Automotive Closure Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

