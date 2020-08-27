AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on 26 August 2020 the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Ministry of Finance), the authority implementing the rights of the sole shareholder of the Company, adopted a decision to change to change the nominal value and number of shares issued by the Company. In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the nominal value of one ordinary registered share of the Company (hereinafter - the Shares) is changed from EUR 0,29 to EUR 22,33. Upon the change of the nominal value of one Share, the authorized capital of Ignitis Group will be divided into 54 283 757 (fifty four million two hundred and eighty three thousand seven hundred and fifty seven) Shares.

Due to this change, the amount of the Company's authorized capital does not change. The nominal value ​​and number of Shares will be considered changed as of the registration of the new version of the Company's Articles of Association in the Register of Legal Entities.

Other draft amendments to the Articles of Association can be seen in the attached draft.

