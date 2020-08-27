To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

 Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Telephone +45 7012 5300




 

 

27 August 2020



Company Announcement number 66/2020

Opening of new fixed-rate bond with the option on up to 30 years interest only


Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the option on up to 30 years interest only. The bond will fund a new flexible loan type, FlexLife® with fixed interest.


The bond has the following characteristics:

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
1.00%28SAnnuity with option on up to 30 years interest only31-08-202301-10-2053


The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.


The Executive Board

                                                 
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment