NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
27 August 2020
Company Announcement number 66/2020
Opening of new fixed-rate bond with the option on up to 30 years interest only
Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the option on up to 30 years interest only. The bond will fund a new flexible loan type, FlexLife® with fixed interest.
The bond has the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|1.00%
|28S
|Annuity with option on up to 30 years interest only
|31-08-2023
|01-10-2053
The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
