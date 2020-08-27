To

Company Announcement number 66/2020

Opening of new fixed-rate bond with the option on up to 30 years interest only





Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the option on up to 30 years interest only. The bond will fund a new flexible loan type, FlexLife® with fixed interest.





The bond has the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 1.00% 28S Annuity with option on up to 30 years interest only 31-08-2023 01-10-2053





The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

