Oslo, Norway, 27 August 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced that CEO Vince Graziani, and CFO Derek D’Antilio, will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

DNB Nordic TMT & Consumer Virtual Conference 2020

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, 2 September 2020 at 13:45 CET (9:45 AM EST)

Conference Website: https://dnb.meetmax.com/conf

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual)

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, 15 September 2020; exact time to be determined

Conference Website: https://hcwevents.com/

Presentations will be webcast live and available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.idexbiometrics.com .

