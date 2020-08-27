Oslo, Norway, 27 August 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced that CEO Vince Graziani, and CFO Derek D’Antilio, will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:
DNB Nordic TMT & Consumer Virtual Conference 2020
Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, 2 September 2020 at 13:45 CET (9:45 AM EST)
Conference Website: https://dnb.meetmax.com/conf
H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual)
Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, 15 September 2020; exact time to be determined
Conference Website: https://hcwevents.com/
Presentations will be webcast live and available on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.idexbiometrics.com.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 197 827 31344
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics
Trademark
The wordmark "IDEX”, and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
New IDEX Logo 2018 - grey font - white background.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: