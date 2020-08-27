NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted drugs for cancer, inflammatory diseases and COVID-19, today announced that an interview with its CEO and CSO Dr. Kunwar Shailubhai is now available.



In the interview, Dr. Shailubhai updates shareholders on its recently issued patents:

Methods and use of anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies for treatment of Crohn’s Disease, including Tiziana’s lead drug Foralumab, the first and only fully human monoclonal antibody Methods and use of anti-IL-6/IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibodies as prophylactic and therapeutic interventions for human diseases, including COVID-19 and other pulmonary diseases Use of Milciclib in combination with a Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor such as Sorafenib or Regorafenib for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and other cancers

Dr. Shailubhai also comments on the Tiziana’s clinical pipeline and near-term milestones for reporting data for its oral and nasal Phase 2 clinical studies with Foralumab and its plans for clinical development of TZLS-501, a novel fully human anti-interleukin-6 receptor (anti-IL6R) monoclonal antibody for COVID-19. The interview also provides an update on the plan for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma with its lead drug Milciclib.

To watch the interview, click here .

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology. In addition to Milciclib, the Company is also developing Foralumab for liver diseases. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody in clinical development in the world. This Phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (“T1D”), Crohn’s disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The Company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms.

