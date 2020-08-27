Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 25 August 2020 regarding a resolution to, inter alia, increase the share capital in connection with a subsequent offering of new shares towards eligible shareholders (the "Subsequent Offering").

The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering commences today at 09.00 hours CEST and expires on 10 September 2020 at 16.30 hours CEST.

The Subsequent Offering is directed towards the shareholders of the Company as of 17 August 2020, as registered in the VPS on 19 August 2020, except (i) shareholders that were invited to subscribe for Offer Shares in the Private Placement and the Private Placement II (as defined in previous stock exchange notices), and (ii) shareholders who are resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders will receive non-transferable subscription rights that may be exercised to subscribe for shares in the Subsequent Offering.

Invitation Letter, subscription documents and further information is attached to this stock exchange notice and is also available at the Company's website www.aquabiotechnology.com.

For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, CEO, telephone +47 9162 8092.

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing

natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. ABT's focus on commercialization and development of natural ingredients and natural skin care products has been, and will continue to be, an important part of the company's strategy going forward. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

