VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Resources Ltd (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF) is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 (collectively “the Annual Filings”) and its interim financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related CEO certifications for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 (collectively “the Interim Filings”), which were required to be filed by July 29, 2020 and August 29, 2020 respectively under National Instrument 51-102. BC Instrument 51-517 allows for a 45-day filing extension for certain filings required on or before August 31, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19.



FAR will continue to rely on this exemption with respect to the Annual Filings and will also rely on this exemption with respect to the Interim Filings. The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to file the Annual Filings on or before September 13, 2020 and its Interim Filings on or before October 13, 2020. In the interim, management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207, Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. The Company confirms that since the filings of its interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended December 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through news releases and as noted below.

For and on behalf of the Board

John Gammack

President and CEO

