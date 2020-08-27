Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Temperature, Pressure, Position, Oxygen, NOx, Speed, Inertial, Image), Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Safety & Control, Telematics), Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Sensors Market is Projected to Grow USD 24.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 40.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR 10.5%.

Increasing electrification in the automotive industry to drive the market for automotive sensors.

Increasing electrification in the automotive industry, stringent environment regulations, motor production worldwide, growing consumer demand for safety and comfort are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive sensors market. However, safety threats related to autonomous cars and price competitive market acts as a restraint for the market growth.

Based on type, image sensors to be the fastest-growing technology segment between 2020 and 2025.

Automotive sensors segmented based on types is categorized as position, speed, pressure, O2, NOx, inertial, temperature, image, and other sensors. The demand for image sensors is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increased utilization of image sensors in ADAS, active parking assistance (APA), lane departure warning (LDW), collision avoidance systems, and other safety applications. The rapid development of autonomous cars, which relies significantly on image sensors, has spiked the demand for image sensors.

Based on application, Safety & Control to be the fastest-growing application between 2020 and 2025.

Based on applications, the automotive sensors market has been segmented into powertrain, chassis, body electronics, safety and control, exhaust, telematics, and others. There has been a significant demand in the active and passive safety systems for the automotive sector. Earlier, the safety systems were a part of the luxury vehicles however the government standards pertaining to vehicle safety, rise in demand for safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience, and increasing demand for luxury cars are some of the factors driving the growth of the automotive sensors market for safety & control applications.

APAC automotive sensors market to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The automotive sensors market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The automotive sensors market has also been broadly classified based on regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The increase in the purchasing power of the consumer, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for more efficient and safer vehicles are the main factors that are driving the growth of the automotive sensors market in this region.



The presence of developing countries such as India and China contributes to the growth of the automotive sensors market in this region. China leads the production of automobiles in the world and is expected to lead the automobile production worldwide in the forecast period. The Government of the People's Republic of China has placed particular emphasis on the promotion and adoption of energy-efficient plug-in hybrid EV and pure EV.

Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the automotive sensors market based on sensor type, sales channel, vehicle type, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the automotive sensors market. It also analyzes product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Sensors Market



5 Premium Insights

5.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Sensors Market

5.2 Automotive Sensors Market, by Application and Country

5.3 Country-Wise Automotive Sensors Market Growth Rate



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Alternative Fuel Vehicles

6.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Emission Standards and Safety

6.2.1.3 Increasing Electrification in Automobiles

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 Low Preference for Diesel Cars

6.2.2.2 Underdeveloped Aftermarket

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Growing Use of Automotive Sensors With Increasing Autonomous Vehicles

6.2.3.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures of Various Automobile Giants with LiDAR Providers

6.2.3.3 Sensor Fusion

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Safety Threats in Autonomous Cars

6.2.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Car Sales

6.3 Value Chain Analysis



7 Automotive Sensors Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

7.3 Aftermarket

7.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Sales Channel



8 Automotive Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Temperature Sensors

8.3 Pressure Sensors

8.4 Position Sensors

8.5 Oxygen Sensors

8.6 Nitrogen Oxide Sensors

8.7 Speed Sensors

8.8 Inertial Sensors

8.9 Image Sensors

8.10 Other Sensors

8.11 Impact Of COVID-19 on Sensor Type



9 Automotive Sensors Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Cars

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

9.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

9.5 Impact of COVID-19



10 Automotive Sensors Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Powertrain

10.3 Chassis

10.5 Safety & Control

10.6 Body Electronics

10.7 Telematics

10.8 Others

10.9 COVID-19 Impact on Applications



11 Automotive Sensors Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Rest of the World

11.6 COVID-19's Impact on the Regions



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.2.1 Product Launches

12.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Contracts

12.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.4 Expansions

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 30 Companies)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 30 Companies)



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Robert Bosch

13.2.2 Continental AG

13.2.3 Denso Corporation

13.2.4 Infineon

13.2.5 Delphi Technologies

13.2.6 Sensata PLC

13.2.7 Allegro Microsystems LLC

13.2.8 Analog Devices, Inc.

13.2.9 Elmos Semiconductor AG

13.2.10 Aptiv

13.2.11 CTS Corporation

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Autoliv Inc.

13.3.2 NXP Semiconductors

13.3.3 TE Connectivity

13.3.4 STMicroelectronics

13.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen

13.3.6 Quanergy

13.3.7 Innoviz Technologies

13.3.8 Velodyne Lidar

13.3.9 Leddartech

13.3.10 Valeo SA

13.3.11 Magna International

13.3.12 Melexis N.V.

13.3.13 On Semiconductor

13.4 Right-To-Win

