Dallas, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Sealing & Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Size 2018, by Material (PP, Paper, PVC, Others), Type of Adhesive (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Others), Applications (Carton Sealing and Strapping & Bundling), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level.

The global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is anticipated to reach USD 24.69 billion by 2025, growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Strapping and sealing packing tapes are commonly used by different types of applications, due to their numerous types of features applicable for sealing heavy boxes and bundling of unpackaged goods.

In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market have been studied in detail.

The number of features associated with the usage of sealing & strapping packaging tapes include strong shear power, increased shelf life, better adhesion properties due to the inclusion of adhesives & filaments, and the potential to print & demonstrate across the belt. The use of the packaging tapes for the ecommerce industry to transport the number of goods with a tight strapping and sealing has proliferated the sales of tapes in the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the involvement of large industries such as automotive, electronics, food and beverages along with the industrial sector requires a high quality packaging of products for the trade services.

The global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is categorized based on material, type of adhesive and application. Region wise, Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate over the coming years.

Key players operating in the global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group plc, Tesa SE, Shrutapes, Mactac, Nichiban, and Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes among others.

