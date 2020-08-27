Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Dairy Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa Dairy Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The market is primarily driven by the rising health consciousness among the consumers who are demanding for protein-rich food products. Moreover, factors such as increasing government-run health and wellness campaigns, designed to combat obesity and related problems (diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and high cholesterol), are encouraging Saudi Arabian consumers to purchase healthier products are further fueling the Middle East & African market.



Furthermore, innovations trend of dairy products is expected to encourage food re-export to other GCC countries from the country, such as the launch of low-fat, lactose-free, and calcium-rich variants owing to the rise in health and wellness trends.



Key Market Trends



Rising Imports of Milk and Milk Products in the Region



The imports of milk and milk products were witnessed to grow sixfold over the last decade. This is primarily due to the decreasing production of milk and milk products. According to the FAO, the production in Saudi Arabia has decreased from 2,740 to 2720 000 tons in the year 2018. Also, according to FAO, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the two largest importers of whole milk powder, butter, and cheese. Therefore, the major instruments used by the government to stimulate the imports are a reduction in tariffs, import subsidies and (subsidized) state trading, and distribution.



Rising Demand of Yogurt to Drive the Market



The increase in health consciousness among consumers has enabled them to opt for yogurt, as it has various health benefits, like improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and a reduced risk of many diseases, including obesity. Furthermore, the demand for consumption is increasing, due to the consumer demand along with the availability of numerous flavors. The majority of the companies are extensively involved in the experimentation of various combinations of flavors, such as, coconut-cranberry, pineapple spinach kiwi, blueberry cucumber, and spiced apricot, especially to match up with the tastes and preferences of consumers. Therefore, launches of new flavors are further boosting the yogurt market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The Middle East and Africa dairy market is fragmented, owing to the presence of large regional and domestic players in different countries. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Major global players in the market are Sadafco, Almarai, Unikai Foods PJSC, Lacnor, and Gulf Safa Dairies (ADH) Company LLC among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Milk

5.1.2 Cheese

5.1.3 Butter

5.1.4 Dairy Desserts

5.1.5 Yogurt

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Online Retail Stores

5.2.4 Other Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 South Africa

5.3.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.3 Kuwait

5.3.4 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5 Oman

5.3.6 Qatar

5.3.7 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Sadafco

6.4.2 Almarai Company

6.4.3 Unikai Foods PJSC

6.4.4 Lacnor

6.4.5 National Food Products Company LLC

6.4.6 Ghadeer Dairy Company

6.4.7 Al Faisaliah Group

6.4.8 Al Rawabi Dairy

6.4.9 United National Dairy Co.

6.4.10 Najran Dairy Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Baldana

6.4.12 Arla Foods



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qseujc

