The Internet of Things is a data value-creating tool. Throughout the private sector, the way goods and services are developed and delivered and how infrastructure is handled and maintained is changed. The impact of IoT on the commercial world has been enormous, resulting in substantial efficiency improvements and productivity. DoD has the potential to reap the enormous benefits of IoT by working with the private sector and the adoption of modern, IoT-enabled business practices. IoT technologies have the ability to support the military to make substantial efficiencies, improve security and communication networks and generate significant cost savings.
IoT reflects the integration of several integrative areas such as connectivity, embedded hardware, radio spectrum, mobile computing, internet technology, software architectures, sensor systems, energy efficiency, data management and data analysis. The rapid expansion of IoT is supported by falling costs and mass production of increasingly powerful microelectronics such as sensors, processing units, and receivers. Factors such expansion of wireless networking, digital storage & processing, the efficiency of computing structures, growth of innovative software applications and analysis, including recent advances in machine-learning techniques for big data analytics, are expected to drive the growth of the IoT market.
The Total Global Market for IoT & Sensors in Defense is estimated at around USD 29.74 Billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow to around USD 48.41 Billion by 2028. The CAGR of the market is accounted for at around 6.28%. The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The North American market would emerge as the largest market by the end of the forecast period with an estimated revenue of around USD 21 billion during the year 2028.
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Current Market Overview of the Global IoT & Sensors in Defense Market
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Network-Centric Concepts
3.3 Data & Decisions
3.4 Data Volume and Security
3.5 Sensors
3.6 Internet of Battlefield Things (IOBT)
4. Current Market Trends of the Global IoT & Sensors in Defense Market
4.1 Connecting Gear & Biometric Wearables
4.2 Defense Innovations
4.2.1 C4ISTAR / ISTAR
4.2.2 Manned-Unmanned Mission
4.3 Military Applications
4.3.1 Drones
4.3.2 Logistics and Supply Chain
4.3.3 Smart Bases
4.3.4 Potential of IoT & Sensors in Defense
5. Technologies
5.1 Precision-Guided Munition
5.2 E-Textiles
5.3 Ocean of Things
5.4 Helmet-mounted display
5.5 Fire-and-Forget
5.6 Quantum Radar
5.7 Smart Bullets
5.8 Soldier Help Monitoring (Powered exoskeleton)
5.9 Unmanned Combat Systems
5.10 Missile Defense System
5.11 Plant Biotechnology Program
5.12 Active Protection System
5.13 Naval-based Missile Defense Platforms
5.14 Multi-sensor Detector
5.15 Connected Soldiers
6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Drivers
6.1.1 Advancements in Sensor Technology
6.1.2 Growth of IoT Market
6.1.3 Asset Securitization
6.1.4 Asymmetric Warfare
6.1.5 Need for Asset Optimization
6.1.6 Increased Battlefield Capability
6.1.7 Rise in Unmanned Platform
6.1.8 Ongoing Military Modernization Program
6.2 Restraints
6.2.1 Obsolete Platforms
6.2.2 Network Limitations
6.2.3 Operational Limitations
6.3 Challenges
6.3.1 Security
6.3.2 Efficient Integration
6.3.3 Defense Budget
7. PEST Analysis
7.1 Political
7.2 Economic
7.3 Social
7.4 Technological
8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Buyer's Bargaining Power
8.1.1 Buyers Switching Cost
8.1.2 Price Sensitivity
8.1.3 Differential Advantage
8.2 Supplier's Bargaining Power
8.2.1 Supplier Switching Cost
8.2.2 Supplier Concentration to Firm Concentration
8.2.3 Supplier Competition
8.3 Threat of New Entrants
8.3.1 Brand Equity
8.3.2 Barriers to Entry
8.3.3 Economies of Scale
8.4 Threat to Substitutes
8.4.1 Buyer Propensity to Substitute
8.4.2 Perceived Level of Product Differentiation
8.5 Rivalry Among Competitors
8.5.1 Advertising Expenses
8.5.2 Sustainable Competitive Advantage Through Innovation
9. Country Analysis
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Introduction
9.1.2 Import
9.1.3 Export
9.2 Germany
9.2.1 Introduction
9.2.2 Import
9.2.3 Export
9.3 Russia
9.3.1 Introduction
9.3.2 Import
9.3.3 Export
9.4 France
9.4.1 Introduction
9.4.2 Import
9.4.3 Export
9.5 Spain
9.5.1 Introduction
9.5.2 Import
9.5.3 Export
9.6 Netherlands
9.6.1 Introduction
9.6.2 Import
9.6.3 Export
9.7 Japan
9.7.1 Introduction
9.7.2 Import
9.8 United Kingdom
9.8.1 Introduction
9.8.2 Import
9.8.3 Export
9.9 Singapore
9.9.1 Introduction
9.9.2 Import
9.10 Italy
9.10.1 Introduction
9.10.2 Import
9.10.3 Export
9.11 China
9.11.1 Introduction
9.11.2 Import
9.11.3 Export
9.12 Brazil
9.12.1 Introduction
9.12.2 Import
9.12.3 Export
9.13 Canada
9.13.1 Introduction
9.13.2 Import
9.13.3 Export
9.14 Israel
9.14.1 Introduction
9.14.2 Import
9.14.3 Export
9.15 South Korea
9.15.1 Introduction
9.15.2 Import
9.15.3 Export
10. Global IoT & Sensors in Defense Market to 2028
10.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2028
10.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Platform) to 2028
10.2.1 North America
10.2.2 Europe
10.2.3 APAC
10.2.4 Middle East
10.2.5 ROW
10.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Product) to 2028
10.3.1 North America
10.3.2 Europe
10.3.3 APAC
10.3.4 Middle East
10.3.5 Rest of the World
10.4 Total Global Market by Platform to 2028
10.5 Total Global Market by Platform (By Technology) to 2028
10.5.1 Land
10.5.2 Air
10.5.3 Naval
10.5.4 Munition
10.5.5 Others
10.6 Total Global Market by Platform (By Component) to 2028
10.6.1 Land
10.6.2 Air
10.6.3 Naval
10.6.4 Munition
10.6.5 Others
10.7 Total Global Market by Technology to 2028
10.8 Total Global Market by Technology (By Component) to 2028
10.8.1 Cellular
10.8.2 Wi-fi
10.8.3 Satellite Communication
10.8.4 RFID
10.8.5 Others
10.8.6 None
10.9 Total Global Market by Technology (By Deployment) to 2028
10.9.1 Cellular
10.9.2 Wi-fi
10.9.3 Satellite Communication
10.9.4 RFID
10.9.5 Others
10.9.6 None
11. Opportunity Analysis
11.1 By Region
11.2 By Platform
11.3 By Technology
12. Scenario Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Scenario Analysis 1
12.3 Scenario Analysis 2
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Aselsan A.S.
13.1.1 Company profile
13.1.2 Products & Services
13.1.3 Segment Revenue
13.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)
13.1.5 Recent contract wins
13.1.6 Recent Projects completed
13.1.7 Strategic Alliances
13.1.8 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.2 BAE Systems
13.3 General Dynamics Corp.
13.4 Harris Corp.
13.5 HENSOLDT GmbH
13.6 L3 Technologies Inc.
13.7 Leonardo S.p.A.
13.8 Lockheed Martin
13.9 Northrop Grumman
13.10 Raytheon Co.
13.11 TERMA A/S
13.12 THALES S.A.
13.13 Cisco
13.14 AT&T
14. Impact of COVID-19
14.1 Introduction
14.2 COVID-19 Scenario - 1
14.3 COVID-19 Scenario - 2
14.4 COVID-19 Scenario - 3
15. Strategic Conclusions
16. Appendix
16.1 Companies Mentioned
16.2 Abbreviations
17. About the Publisher
17.1 General
17.2 Contact
17.3 Disclaimer
17.4 License information
17.4.1 1-User PDF License
17.4.2 5-User PDF License
17.4.3 Site PDF License
17.4.4 Enterprise PDF License
