Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to 2027 -Covid-19 Impact and North America Analysis by Offering; Deployment; Enterprise Size; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The virtual desktop infrastructure market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,617.3 million in 2019 to US$ 4,652.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.



North America is a technologically advanced region with the US adopting numerous technologies at an early phase. Technological developments, coupled with the need to provide friendly workplace to employees, have supported virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) in the region. Companies such as NetApp, Citrix, Cisco, and Dell Technologies Inc. are among the VDI providers headquartered in the region serving the community of consumers.



In context to users of VDI, TD Bank Group - the largest bank in Canada in terms of total assets - takes benefit of virtual computing solutions provided by Citrix. The bank develops an employee-friendly workplace by enhancing business continuity and flexibility. The bank held a position in top-10 banks in North America as per Standard & Poor's in 2017.



Due to the growing trend of digitalization, automation, and smart workplaces, the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure solutions is anticipated to rise at an impressive pace in coming years.



The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is further accelerating the market growth with work from home guidelines being implemented across the world. Major IT and other companies are expected to invest heavily in virtual desktop infrastructure during the forecast period in order to reduce physical infrastructure and other related operational costs. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure.



In terms of offering, the solution segment led the virtual desktop infrastructure market in 2019.



Major market players operating in the North America virtual desktop infrastructure market include Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; VMware; Fujitsu Limited; Dell Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By Offering

1.3.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By Deployment

1.3.3 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By Enterprise Size

1.3.4 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By End-user

1.3.5 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - By Country



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure - Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Trend of Digital Transformation to Fuel the Growth

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Cloud Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Adoption among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Escalating Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions Across Industries

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Overview

6.2 North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Three Players



7. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Offering

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by Offering, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Solution

7.4 Services



8. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by Deployment, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Cloud

8.4 On-Premise



9. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

9.1 Overview

9.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by Enterprise Size, 2019 & 2027

9.3 SMEs

9.4 Large Enterprises



10. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Analysis - By End-user

10.1 Overview

10.2 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Breakdown, by End-user, 2019 & 2027

10.3 BFSI

10.4 Retail

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 IT & Telecom

10.7 Government

10.8 Education

10.9 Manufacturing

10.10 Other End-users



11. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - Country Analysis



12. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiatives

13.2 New Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

14.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.3 IBM Corporation

14.4 Microsoft Corporation

14.5 VMware, Inc.

14.6 Fujitsu Limited

14.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

14.8 Citrix Systems, Inc.

14.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)

14.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5li7h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900