Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on fiberglass filters market which estimates the global market valuation for fiberglass filters will cross US$ 1.3 billion by 2026. Growing prevalence of airborne diseases is likely to support industry expansion.

As per this market analysis report, North America fiberglass filters market revenue from transportation application will surpass USD 20 million by 2026. Growing product utilization in transportation sector to decrease pollution and level and supply clean air. Growing investments in transportation sector supported by consumer inclination toward energy efficiency, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), and performance of the systems are anticipated to stimulate industry growth.

Italy market share from furnace unit segment is expected to grow at over 5.5% CAGR through 2026. These products are predominantly used to filter large airborne particles and liquids from furnace units and air conditioners. These filters are disposable, inexpensive, and effective, promoting product demand. Rising HVAC systems demand in European region owing rising pharmaceuticals sector will further escalate industry growth.

Asia Pacific livestock application to witness 7% growth rate during 2020-2026 owing to adoption of furnace units and air conditioner system in the facilities. Rising meat demand including beef, pork, sea food and poultry has promoted manufacturer to install high quality and efficient systems in order to produce high quality livestock’s, thereby driving industry growth.

China fiberglass filters market size from food & beverage application will witness gains of over 5% through 2026. Rise in disposable incomes, changing demographics along with busier lifestyle has shifted the consumer preference towards processed food & beverages. Technological advancements in food processing has supported the development of sector.

Consumer awareness & inclination toward high-quality products, the need to comply with strict regional government regulations to curb air pollution for ensuring employee safety & health, and the growing concerns toward global warming will increase the product demand.

Global fiberglass filters industry share is moderately consolidated with major includes Troy Filters, Camfil, Smith Filters, Superior Fibers, Mahle Industrial Filtration, AAF and Tri Dim. Companies are producing novel & innovative filter solution in order to cater growing demand from industrial & residential sector.

As per market analysis, some major findings of the fiberglass filters market report include:

Growing product demand from manufacturing and industrial sector.





Rising utilization of fiberglass filters in furnace unit system used in industrial sector.





Rising product usage owing to growing consciences regarding unwanted dust & pollen.





Some of the key market players include Camfil, Smith Filter, Superior Fibers, Troy Filters, AAF and Tri Dim.





Strong growth witnessed in paints industry owing to rising commercialization and construction will favor market growth.





Market competition from pleated filters along with its drawback of not faltering smaller particles will negatively impact fiberglass filters market growth.

