The Global Interactive Display Market is Expected to Grow from USD 9 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%.



In this report, the interactive display market has been segmented on the basis of product, panel size, panel type, technology, vertical, and geography. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions - North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the interactive display ecosystem.



Some of the major players in the interactive display market include Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Display (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Elo Touch Solutions (US), Crystal Display Systems (UK), ViewSonic (US), Horizon Display (US), and so on.



Increasing concern toward public safety to drive market for roadways



The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms, growing adoption of interactive displays in the retail sector, the declining price of displays, easy availability of interactive products, and increased end-user engagement by using interactive displays for various applications - such as learning, presentations, signage, wayfinding, and ticketing. However, few factors such as high costs incurred for customization of touch tables and so on are creating hurdles for the market.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global interactive display market. The manufacturing units are hampered due to worldwide lockdown and limited availability of labor and raw material. This has resulted in a disruption in the supply chain to a greater extent. Many business activities - from shopping to sporting and public events, where interactive displays are largely used - have been suspended or canceled to avoid mass gathering. Hence, it may be expected that new installations for interactive display products in these sectors will be low in the current scenario, which may lead to an adverse impact on the market.



Market for BFSI vertical to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The market for the BFSI vertical is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In banks and financial institutions, interactive displays are used to convey financial information. These displays help customers understand financial products to make a real-time comparison, help initiate purchase processes, and help provide feedback.



Flat panel type to dominate the interactive display market during the forecast period



The interactive display market is currently dominated by the flat panel displays only. The other 2 panel types are in a very nascent stage in the interactive ecosystem, as of now, and are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Going forward, transparent displays are expected to be used more in interactive tables, kiosks, and monitors.



LCD technology to hold largest share of interactive display market during forecast period



LCD has been the widely used technology in interactive display products in the last few decades. Currently, many of the business areas, such as retail, corporate offices, and banks, are using LCD-based products. The LCD segment held the largest market share in 2019 and was a relatively mature segment. The dropping manufacturing costs of LCDs is one of the major factors driving the extensive adoption of LCD technology.



North America is leading the market for interactive display in 2019



North America is the leading region in terms of market size related to interactive display applications. The interactive display market is estimated to grow significantly over the next few years in North America. In the current market scenario, the US dominates the interactive display market in North America. Mexico is expected to rapidly adopt interactive displays in the near future. Therefore, the interactive display market is expected to have potential opportunities in North America.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Interactive Display Market: Realistic Scenario (Post COVID-19)

3.2 Interactive Display Market: Optimistic Scenario (Post COVID-19)

3.3 Interactive Display Market: Pessimistic Scenario (Post COVID-19)



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Major Opportunities in Interactive Display Market

4.2 Interactive Display Market, by Product

4.3 Interactive Display Market in APAC

4.4 Interactive Display Market, by Country

4.5 Interactive Display Market, by Technology



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Interactive Display Panels in Gamification and Digital Classrooms

5.2.1.2 Assured Return on Investment (RoI) for Businesses from Interactive Display Products

5.2.1.3 Decreasing Prices and Increasing Panel Size Leading to High Adoption of Interactive Display Products

5.2.1.4 Growing Adoption of Interactive Displays in Retail Sector

5.2.1.5 Dynamic Nature of Interactive Displays Leads to Enhanced Customer Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Incurred for Customization of Touch Tables

5.2.2.2 Low Implementation of Interactive Whiteboards (IWBs) in the Education Sector

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunity in Healthcare and Entertainment Applications

5.2.3.2 Increasing Trend of Using Interactive Displays in Tradeshows and Events

5.2.3.3 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Interactive Whiteboards

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Producing Equipment Suitable for All Weathers in Outdoor Applications

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19

5.4.1 Impact Due to Shutdown of Shopping Malls and Restrictions on Public Gathering

5.4.2 Impact Due to Complex Supply Chain



6 Interactive Display Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Interactive Kiosk (Touch Screen Self-Service Kiosks)

6.3 Interactive Whiteboard

6.4 Interactive Table

6.5 Interactive Video Wall

6.6 Interactive Monitor

6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Products



7 Interactive Display Market, by Panel Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 17-32 Panel Size

7.3 32-65 Panel Size

7.4 65 and Above Panel Size

7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Panel Size



8 Interactive Display Market, by Panel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flat

8.3 Flexible

8.4 Transparent



9 Interactive Display Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 LCD

9.3 LED

9.4 Oled

9.5 Others



10 Interactive Display Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail & Hospitality

10.3 BFSI (Banking)

10.4 Industrial

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Corporate & Government

10.7 Transportation

10.8 Education

10.9 Sports & Entertainment (Events, Amusement Parks, and Museums)

10.10 Others

10.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Verticals



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in the Interactive Display Market

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.3.1 New Product Launches

12.3.2 Contracts, Collaborations, and Partnerships

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.3 Innovators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Samsung Electronics

13.2.2 LG Display

13.2.3 NEC Corporation

13.2.4 Panasonic Corporation

13.2.5 Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

13.2.6 Sharp (Foxconn)

13.2.7 Elo Touch Solutions

13.2.8 Crystal Display Systems

13.2.9 Viewsonic

13.2.10 Horizon Display

13.3 Right to Win

13.4 Other Important Players

13.4.1 Gesturetek, Inc.

13.4.2 Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.

13.4.3 Baanto International Ltd.

13.4.4 Intuilab SA

13.4.5 Qisda Corp.

13.4.6 Boxlight

13.4.7 Egan Visual, Inc.

13.4.8 Hitachi

13.4.9 Promethean World

13.4.10 Vestel Elektronik

