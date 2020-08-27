Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”) pet care product Brilliant Salmon Oil™, a food and health supplement for dogs and cats, is now available in outlets across the UK, Spain, Iceland and online.

This retail distribution agreement with a global leading club store is an important milestone for HBC in its efforts for global distribution of Brilliant Salmon Oil™. The launch has started very successfully, and in-store incentive promotions will start at the end of the month to raise even more awareness.

Kai Morten Thuen, Hofseth BioCare ASA’s Head of Sales & Marketing states, “This is an honor and great recognition for our company. We are thrilled to enter this retail agreement with one of the most well-renowned global retailers, known for their rigorous quality standards. It further accelerates our growth strategy for our pet care market flagship product, Brilliant Salmon Oil.”

Furthermore, in the last three months, HBC has signed up seven more distributors in the US and Canada, covering most of North America. Brilliant Salmon Oil™ first entered a US store in April of this year and will be available in over 1,000 stores by the end of September. The speed of this success, despite a COVID-19 market slowdown, is seen as very encouraging and outpaces our expectations.

About Brilliant Salmon Oil:

Brilliant Salmon Oil by Hofseth BioCare is produced in Norway using the purest process possible. Due to the unique patented extraction process – without boiling or pressing the oil – all the natural nutrients in the Atlantic Salmon are preserved. The whole process happening within hours, result in the purest and most transparent oil, completely free of additives. Brilliant contributes to shinier coat, softer paws, as well as helping to prevent cardiovascular disease.

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:



HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products. The ingredients are in various stages of discovery and preclinical development in collaboration with multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead preclinical and clinical candidates are in development toward treatment for iron-deficiency anaemia, Gastro-Intestinal Inflammation (NEC/IBS/UC), prediabetes, age-related sarcopenia and osteoarthritis.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Menlo Park and Tokyo.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange Axess list with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com





