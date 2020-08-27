Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The North America Gluten Free Flour Market is poised to cross USD 135 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing health consciousness coupled with increasing consumer preference towards consumption of foods with natural ingredients is likely to augment market share.

Increasing health consciousness coupled with rising awareness about the potential benefits of amaranth flour such as rich in protein, fiber, micronutrients and antioxidants is likely to attract customers. Moreover, Amaranth has 12-17% protein and contains lysine, which is an essential amino acid. It has a high fiber content and low saturated fats, which complement its use as a gluten free flour, thus driving the market growth.

Gluten free flour obtained from legumes provides environmental benefits by generating its own nitrogen by symbiotic action with soil microbes and eliminates the need for artificial nitrogen fertilizers. Increasing cultivation of legumes such as lentils, beans, broad beans, chickpeas, soybeans and peanuts in North America is likely to augment the market trends.

Some major findings of North America gluten free flour market report include:

The demand for North America gluten free flour products is rising owing to easy availability of raw materials and improved health benefits.

Increasing demand for gluten free flour products in bakery products owing to consumer preference towards baked products with natural ingredients without compromising on taste and flavor is likely to augment North America gluten free flour industry.

Amaranth flour segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% between 2020 and 2026

Key players in North America gluten free flour market include General Mills, AGRANA Beteiligungs, The Pillsbury Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company and SunOpta.

Increase in the number of celiac disease patients coupled with an increase in the ageing population is likely to trigger market growth for North America gluten free flour.

Manufacturers are rapidly investing in R&D and experimenting with various gluten free flour compositions to improve quality without compromising on flavor should contribute to regional market demand.

Stringent regulations in North America towards labelling of gluten free products is increasing competition in North America gluten free flour segment leading to rapid investment in R&D to gain competitive advantage in market.

Industry players are engaged in acquiring firms and boosting production capacity to meet growing demands from bakery and soup & sauces applications which should boost North America market trends.

Market for North America gluten free flour is gaining traction owing to strategic initiatives undertaken by hypermarket stores such as engagement of dieticians and increased publicity of products through flyers and brochures.

Hypermarket stores distribution channel is expected to surpass USD 63.42 Million by 2026.

Increasing consumer preference towards consumption of bakery products such as cakes, pastries, hamburgers, buns, hot dog rolls and bread containing natural ingredients without compromising on sweetness, flavor and taste may raise the demand for North America gluten free flour market. Increasing ageing population along with prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, heart problems and obesity will increase the demand for gluten free flour in soups and sauces application.

Consumers prefer hypermarkets/supermarkets for purchasing gluten free flour owing to the ease of choosing from a wide variety of brands under a single roof. Moreover, supermarkets provide discounts and offers and have a dedicated section for gluten free products, which facilitates a better shopping experience is likely to boost the industry outlook.

