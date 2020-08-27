Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis by Countries, Buying Pattern Analysis, Demographics, Trends Analysis, Survey Findings and Results, Leading Companies and their Market Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author has published a comprehensive research study based on a survey conducted to analyze the buying patterns, consumer behavior, and impact of pricing on buying decisions. The report also provides insights into the marketing strategies and steps were taken by the companies to retain their market position in the local as well as global market. The study also provides insights into the factors affecting the buying decisions, consumer preferences, and the demographic factors promoting the growth of the products of the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market.



The global organic personal care and cosmetics products market size was valued at USD 16604.0 million in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.25% in terms of value during the forecast period. Nowadays, personal care and cosmetics producers are producing environment-friendly natural cosmetics. There is a multitude of research into the use of new environmentally friendly technological solutions as well. Consumers and producers are becoming more open to the usage of natural cosmetics and they are trying a variety of natural cosmetic resources and materials. Currently, the trend of seeking and using natural materials and additives is on the rise. The negative effects synthetic materials have on health and the environment were made apparent is the main reason behind it. The marketing trends are also turning towards natural solutions for cosmetics that have a relation to a healthy lifestyle, and link cosmetic product usage to healthy eating habits.



Growing awareness regarding the various benefits of organic personal care products over synthetic personal care products is the primary growth factor for the organic personal care and cosmetics products market. The use of plant extracts in personal care products is highlighted by consumer demands that are increasingly concerned with buying ecologically friendly products. The overwhelming array of synthetic and potentially harmful ingredients used in personal care and cosmetic products are the main reasons for freshly produced organic and natural personal care. Consumers are constantly seeking eco-friendly, ethically labeled products that are free from harsh chemicals and products which are bad for their health and environment. This is a major factor for the growth of organic personal care and cosmetics products market across the globe. These products are generally transparent in their ingredients, and strive to include only ingredients found in nature, created without the use of pesticides, chemicals, and are created without the use of artificial ingredients or preservatives.



The U.S. is the largest organic personal care and cosmetics products consuming nation as it holds more than 70% market share of North America organic personal care and cosmetics products market and approximately 28% market share of the global market. In the United States, organic personal care and cosmetics products have long been popular owing to high health consciousness among customers. China is the second-largest country for organic personal care and cosmetics products. China and Japan are the largest consumers in the Asia-Pacific as well as the global market due to the growing working women population that has contributed to the growing sales of organic personal care and cosmetics products in these countries.



The author has published a comprehensive research study based on a survey conducted to analyze the buying patterns, consumer behavior, and consumer preferences. The above figure shows the source of information about the products of organic personal care and cosmetics products. Television, family, and friends are the major source of information for the consumer about the products. There are several consumers who got information about the product from the salespeople in the stores.



Among the regions, North America dominates the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market. It holds more than 40% market share of the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market. The U.S. is the largest consumer of organic personal care and cosmetics products as it holds approximately 28% market share of the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market. Consumers perceive the use of natural and organic ingredients in their personal care products as a high standard of living as organic personal care products are relatively expensive. American women are reported to look out for premium organic personal care and cosmetics products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview & Competitiveness

3.1. Introduction

3.2. DRO Analysis

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Growing awareness regarding the various benefits of organic personal care products over synthetic personal care products

3.2.1.2. Increasing disposable income coupled with improved standards of living

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. The brief shelf life of organic personal care and cosmetics

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. The government support and regulation

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market

3.3.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Sales of Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market 2020-2026

3.3.2. Impact of COVID-19 on the Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market by Region

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. RoW

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market

3.6. Product Placement and Positioning Matrices

3.6.1. Growth Share Matrix

3.6.2. Product Placement Matrix

3.6.3. Product Life Cycle Analysis



4. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

4.1. Competitive Landscape and Top Recent Developments

4.2. Leading Company Profiles and Their Products in the Global Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products

4.2.1. L'Oral S.A.

4.2.1.1. Overview

4.2.1.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.1.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.1.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.1.5. Recent Developments

4.2.2. L'Occitane en Provence

4.2.2.1. Overview

4.2.2.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.2.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.2.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.2.5. Recent Developments

4.2.3. Burt's Bees

4.2.3.1. Overview

4.2.3.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.3.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.3.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.3.5. Recent Developments

4.2.4. Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

4.2.4.1. Overview

4.2.4.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.4.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.4.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.4.5. Recent Developments

4.2.5. Amway Corporation

4.2.5.1. Overview

4.2.5.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.5.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.5.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.5.5. Recent Developments

4.2.6. Arbonne International , LLC

4.2.6.1. Overview

4.2.6.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.6.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.6.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.6.5. Recent Developments

4.2.7. Weleda

4.2.7.1. Overview

4.2.7.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.7.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.7.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.7.5. Recent Developments

4.2.8. Oriflame Cosmetics S.A

4.2.8.1. Overview

4.2.8.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.8.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.8.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.8.5. Recent Developments

4.2.9. Yves Rocher

4.2.9.1. Overview

4.2.9.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.9.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.9.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.9.5. Recent Developments

4.2.10. Aubrey Organics

4.2.10.1. Overview

4.2.10.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.10.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.10.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.10.5. Recent Developments



5. Global Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market, by Segmentation

5.1. Global Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market, by Product Type

5.1.1. Skin Care

5.1.2. Hair Care

5.1.3. Oral Care

5.1.4. Makeup or Color Cosmetics

5.1.5. Others

5.2. Global Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market, by Distribution Channel

5.2.1. Organized Retail Store

5.2.2. Online Sale

5.2.3. Convenient Store



6. Global Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market

6.3. Europe Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market

6.5. RoW Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market



