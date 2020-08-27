New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Lottery Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954285/?utm_source=GNW

The end users have the convenience and comfort of gambling within the comfort of their own space, which is one of the major drivers of the segment.



Key Market Trends

Improved Internet Connections, Advances in Security, Encryption, and Streaming Technology



The increasing acceptance and popularity of the lottery, in general, has resulted in the creation of a whole different form of gaming on the internet. The upsurge in consumer choice for online lottery is being supported by faster internet connectivity, which permits operators to stream various events from around the world, allowing the consumers to bet on. The growth opportunity for lottery operators through online channel forced the online vendors to improve betting processes, in terms of security and reliability, which, in turn, propelled the popularity of online lottery across the world. Additionally, for a long time, consumers were concerned about banking security while conducting any kind of transaction over the internet. However, advances in both online encryption and banking technology helped in resolving this concern, resulting in the consumers playing online securely and, in turn, driving the market studied.



Europe Holds a Major Share in the Market



The shift in demand from traditional modes of physical draw-based games to the virtual ones is augmenting the growth of the European online lottery market. Moreover, as lotteries offer a high return on low investment, a large group of individuals are attracted by the rewards and invest accordingly to participate in these games. Companies offering lottery gaming services use social media as a promotional strategy to attract large number of users, by posting the winning prizes on social networking sites, like Facebook, Twitter, and Google+. This factor is leading to an increase in the sales of various lottery tickets. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding the operation of online lottery in the European countries help in gaining consumer trust and interest.



Competitive Landscape

The global online lottery market is a fragmented market with the involvement of numerous local and international players. There are strong competitors in the market with diversified portfolios, leading to an intense competition among the existing players. Key players, like Lotto Agent, The Lotter, LottoKings, and Lotto 247, are focusing on optimizing their offerings, along with geographical expansion.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954285/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001