The author has published a comprehensive research study based on a survey conducted to analyze the buying patterns, consumer behavior and impact of pricing on buying decisions. The report also provides insights into the marketing strategies and steps were taken by the companies to retain their market position in the local as well as the global market. The study also provides insights into the factors affecting the buying decisions, consumer preferences, and the demographic factors promoting the growth of the products of the global hand sanitizers market.



The majority of the microorganisms that cause infections are settled on hands which then travel through mouth or nose to the internal organs. When an individual touches a surface or an object that has germs on it, these germs stick to the hands. The most effective way to protect from these germs and the diseases caused by them is to maintain proper hand hygiene. Various products such as soaps, liquid hand wash, and sanitizers are available in the market to maintain hand hygiene. Hand sanitizers have found growing popularity among the consumers in recent years owing to their pocket-friendly packaging and convenience of use. Unlike soaps and liquid hand wash, hand sanitizers do not require running water to wash hands. Water, alcohol, and fragrances are the basic components of most of the available hand sanitizers. Along with these components, various chemicals are also added in a small amount to enhance their antibacterial properties.



According to The author, the global hand sanitizers market was valued at USD 1314.2 million in 2018 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025. The growth of the market is driven by the increase in the prevalence of communicable diseases and the rise in the number of epidemics. In December 2019, coronavirus disease or COVID-19 started to spread in the Wuhan district of China. The outbreak spread rapidly throughout the Wuhan district and later all over China. Within four months, the epidemic reached all over the world affecting countries in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The only known preventive measures of the pandemic include social distancing and washing or sanitizing hands-on regular intervals. Along with COVID-19 several other diseases are also kept at bay by regularly washing or sanitizing hands. This, in turn, augments the demand for hand sanitizers in the global market.



The survey conducted by The author found variations in the usage and buying patterns of consumers across different countries. The usage of hand sanitizers in western countries including the US, UK, and Germany is more as compared to countries in the Asia Pacific such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia. The degree of awareness among the population regarding hand hygiene and its health effects is the major factor influencing the usage of hand sanitizers. Along with the usage frequency, the buying frequency of hand sanitizers in the western world is also more than that of the developing countries in Asia. The difference in disposable incomes plays an important role in the discrepancy of the buying frequencies of different countries. For instance, in the US, where the buying frequency is highest, the total disposable personal income was USD 14.5 trillion dollars in 2018. However, in India, where the buying frequency was low, the total disposable personal income was USD 2.5 trillion in 2018.



According to the findings in the report, countries in North America and Europe along with China are the best markets for hand sanitizers. Europe and North America together make more than 65% of the total sales of hand sanitizers in the world. The US is the leading country in terms of sales in the global hand sanitizers market followed by China and Germany. Greater awareness regarding hand hygiene and its health benefits coupled with a higher willingness to spend on hygiene products is the major drivers for the sale of sanitizers in these countries. On the other side, the sale of hand sanitizers in developing countries such as India is anticipated to grow rapidly. Factors including improving economic conditions and higher prevalence of contagious diseases are majorly influencing the sale of hand sanitizers in developing countries.



In terms of geography, North America generated the highest revenue in the global hand sanitizers market. Higher awareness regarding sanitization and hand hygiene is the major driver for the growth of the market in North America. Furthermore, better product availability and strong distribution channels are augmenting the growth of the market. Additionally, the presence of major players in the market such as P&G and Unilever are propelling the North American market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest rate owing to the growing awareness regarding hand hygiene and the increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets.



