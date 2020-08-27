Pune, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global voice communication control system market size is expected to reach USD 4.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period. The emergence of next-generation voice communication systems and new VoIP-based VCCS is expected to foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Voice Communication Control System Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Platform (Air, Ground, and Maritime), By Application (Air Traffic Control, Vessel Traffic Control, Strategic Emergency Services, and Others), By End User (Commercial, and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020 - 2027.” The market size stood at USD 3.52 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus has disturbed and disrupted various businesses and organizations across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus amid pandemic. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.



Market Driver :

Increasing Airport Construction Projects to Influence Growth

The rising air passengers around the world has led to the demand for aircraft, thus simultaneously improving prospects of airport construction. The increasing government initiatives to revamp and expand airport infrastructure will have a tremendous impact on the market.

For instance, in 2020, the Indian government announced the construction of 100 new airports by 2024. The deployment of advanced air traffic management systems will create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The constant efforts and innovations for seamless air traffic control operations can be a vital factor augmenting the growth of the market. The rising modernization of domestic and international airports by the governments will fuel demand for generation voice communication tool, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market.





Market Restraint :

Stringent Safety Regulations to Dampen Business

The imposition of safety standards by governments is expected to retard the development of the market. For instance, in 2009, EUROCAE WG-67 released three new specifications, including ED-136 to ED-138. In 2012, the group released the ED-137B standard. This standard is referred to as an international standard by the international civil aviation organization (ICAO). The complications associated with VoIP voice communication system design can further limit its adoption, in turn, impeding the market growth.

Moreover, the designs are developed by the European organization for civil aviation equipment (EUROCAE) Working Group 67. It also includes organizations such as the US FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). The aforementioned factors are likely to aggravate business in the forthcoming years.





Regional Analysis :

Airport Modernization Plans to Aid Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the ongoing airport projects in India. For instance, to boost air connectivity in the country, India’s Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 1.7tn for the construction of 100 new airports by 2024. The robust aviation industry in china will offer excellent opportunities for the market. Europe is predicted to account for a significant share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major OEMs in the region such as S.I.T.T.I. S.p.A., Rohde & Schwarz, and NATS Limited, and others.





Key Development :

January 2019: Saab AB, an aerospace and defense company based in Sweden announced that it has signed a contract with Vard Group AS. As per the contract, the company will provide its TactiCall communication system for the Norwegian Coast Guard’s three new vessels.

January 2019: MEP announced the launch of a new broad product range of console VCS for ATC application. SVS995 Console, Console TBP990, Console TCP990, and Console TDP995 are some of the console introduced by MEP.





List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Voice Communication Control System (VCCS) Market:

ASELSAN A.S. (Turkey)

Copperchase (The U.K.)

Frequentis AG (Austria)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)

MEP (Netherlands)

NATS Limited (The U.K)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

S.I.T.T.I. S.p.A. (Italy)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Thales Group (France)





