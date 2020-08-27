Release no. 14/2020

Columbus A/S has agreed with Thomas Honoré that he will leave his position as CEO & President in Columbus as of today.

Thomas Honoré has been the CEO & President of Columbus A/S since 2011 and has done a great job leading and securing the future of Columbus A/S.

Columbus is currently engaged in an extensive strategy work aimed at both the organization and the market. The new strategy will be finalized during autumn and will be announced to the market in November 2020. In relation to this strategy work, it has become clear that Columbus requires new CEO competences in order to implement the new strategy, and therefore the Board of Directors in Columbus A/S has decided that this is the right time for Thomas Honoré to leave his position as CEO & President in Columbus.

As of today, Group CFO Hans Henrik Thrane is appointed temporarily as CEO.

“I would like to thank Thomas Honoré for his 9 years as CEO & President. In this period, Thomas Honoré has transformed Columbus from being a smaller IT company to becoming a large, leading company within IT consultancy. Thomas Honoré has played a central and loyal role in the new strategy work which will be finalized during autumn and will be announced in November 2020”, says Ib Kunøe, Chairman of the Board.

”I have really enjoyed my time in Columbus and appreciated the cooperation with my team and the Board of Directors. I am proud of the results we have achieved and the company that I am handing over to a new management. I am convinced that with the new strategy, this is the rigth time to pass on the baton to new management. I am convinced that the new strategy, which I fully support, will lead to good and successful changes for Columbus for the benefit of shareholders, employees and customers”, says Thomas Honoré.

For further information, please contact:

Ib Kunøe, T: +45 45868077.













Attachment