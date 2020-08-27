- Revenue for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 was $303.5 million -

- GAAP EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 was $0.28 and Adjusted EPS was $0.29 -

 - Company Introduces Modeling Assumptions for Fiscal Full Year 2021 -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2020.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We generated a solid second quarter top and bottom line performance amid an uncertain environment, which demonstrates the sustainability of our business due to our committed employees along with our strong equipment, parts and service offering. Our Agriculture segment produced 9.3% growth in pre-tax income driven primarily by continued strength in our parts and service businesses. Considering the challenging industry conditions created from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are also pleased with the performance of our Construction and International segments. These results wouldn't be possible without the resolve from our store operations teams that are delivering uninterrupted customer service, while maintaining the safety of their fellow co-workers and our customers."

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Results
For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, revenue was $303.5 million, compared to $315.0 million in the second quarter last year. Equipment sales were $202.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $214.4 million in the second quarter last year. Parts sales were $61.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $59.2 million in the second quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $28.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $26.8 million in the second quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $11.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $14.5 million in the second quarter last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $62.7 million, compared to $64.0 million in the second quarter last year. Gross profit margin increased 40 basis points to 20.7% versus the comparable period last year. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to an increased mix of higher margin parts and service business, as compared to the second quarter of last year.

Operating expenses decreased by $1.8 million to $53.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $54.9 million in the second quarter last year.  Operating expenses as a percentage of sales increased slightly to 17.5% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to 17.4% of revenue in the prior year period due to lower revenue. 

Floorplan and other interest expense was $1.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the same period last year. The decrease was due to a lower interest rate environment as well as a lower interest rate spread under our new five-year Amended and Restated Credit Agreement that was finalized in April 2020.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2021, net income was $6.4 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.28, compared to net income of $5.5 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.25, for the second quarter of last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $6.6 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.29, compared to adjusted net income of $6.9 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.31, for the second quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of last year.

Segment Results
Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $169.1 million, compared to $165.7 million in the second quarter last year. The increase in revenue was driven by on-going momentum in parts and service business. Pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $6.8 million, compared to $6.2 million of pre-tax income in the second quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $77.7 million, compared to $84.0 million in the second quarter last year. The decrease in revenue was primarily the result of lower equipment and rental demand due to COVID-19 related macroeconomic challenges and uncertainty.  Pre-tax income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.4 million, compared to a pre-tax income of $1.3 million in the second quarter last year.

International Segment - Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $56.7 million, compared to $65.3 million in the second quarter last year. Lower revenue was driven by decreased customer demand due to below average small grain yields in certain areas of our International footprint as well as overall challenging economic and business conditions due to COVID-19. Pre-tax loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.4 million, compared to income of $0.5 million in the second quarter last year.  Adjusted pre-tax loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.6 million, compared to adjusted pre-tax income of $0.4 million in the second quarter last year.

Fiscal 2021 First Six Months Results

Revenue was $613.7 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021, compared to $593.3 million for the same period last year. Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $8.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $5.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $10.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $7.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021, compared to $22.6 million in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $44.5 million. Inventories decreased to $570.7 million as of July 31, 2020, compared to $597.4 million as of January 31, 2020. This inventory decrease includes a $33.2 million decrease in equipment inventory, which reflects a decrease in new equipment inventory of $23.9 million and a $9.3 million decrease in used equipment inventory. Outstanding floorplan payables were $352.2 million on $763.0 million total available floorplan lines of credit as of July 31, 2020, compared to $371.8 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2020.

In the first six months of fiscal 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $13.0 million, compared to net cash used for $6.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020. The Company evaluates its cash flow from operating activities net of all floorplan payable activity and maintaining a constant level of equity in its equipment inventory. Taking these adjustments into account, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $16.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021, compared to adjusted net cash used for operating activities of $49.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020.

Mr. Meyer concluded, "Our business remains in a strong financial position, bolstered by an improving inventory position and the additional flexibility and favorable terms of our recently amended credit agreement. Our team has met the recent challenges by successfully reducing expenses and strengthening our balance sheet.  Due to the solid first half of fiscal 2021 and our belief in a stabilizing Agriculture business, we are introducing our modeling assumptions for full year fiscal 2021 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.  We continue to maintain our focus on long-term growth initiatives and are grateful to our employees who help us execute these strategies every day."

Fiscal 2021 Modeling Assumptions

The Company is introducing annual modeling assumptions for fiscal year 2021. The Company will provide additional statements regarding expectations for the remainder of fiscal year 2021 on its conference call hosted today.  We believe modeling assumptions will continue to be impacted by the challenging global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a higher degree of uncertainty in these assumptions compared to a normal environment.

 Current Assumptions
Segment Revenue 
Agriculture(1)Up 0-5%
Construction(2)Down 5-10%
InternationalDown 10-15%
  
Diluted EPS$0.55 - $0.75
Adjusted Diluted EPS(3)$0.65 - $0.85
  
(1)Includes the full year impact of the Northwood, ND acquisition completed in October 2019 and partial year impact of the HorizonWest acquisition completed in May 2020.
(2)Includes the full year impact of the Albuquerque, NM store divestiture in January 2020.
(3)Excludes approximately $0.10 per diluted share impact of anticipated ERP-related expenses. The new ERP system is anticipated to be implemented in the first half of fiscal 2022.

Conference Call and Presentation Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 7:30 a.m. Central time (8:30 a.m. Eastern time).  Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725.  A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, September 10, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13705793.

A copy of the presentation that will accompany the prepared remarks on the conference call is available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com. An archive of the audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.titanmachinery.com for 30 days following the audio webcast.

TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    
 July 31, 2020 January 31, 2020
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash$44,484   $43,721  
Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses75,782   72,776  
Inventories570,680   597,394  
Prepaid expenses and other7,144   13,655  
Total current assets698,090   727,546  
Noncurrent Assets   
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation150,496   145,562  
Operating lease assets83,586   88,281  
Deferred income taxes3,337   2,147  
Goodwill2,818   2,327  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization8,568   8,367  
Other1,130   1,113  
Total noncurrent assets249,935   247,797  
Total Assets$948,025   $975,343  
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable$20,734   $16,976  
Floorplan payable352,215   371,772  
Current maturities of long-term debt3,921   13,779  
Current operating lease liabilities12,158   12,259  
Deferred revenue22,716   40,968  
Accrued expenses and other38,122   38,409  
Total current liabilities449,866   494,163  
Long-Term Liabilities   
Long-term debt, less current maturities48,665   37,789  
Operating lease liabilities83,341   88,387  
Deferred income taxes2,301   2,055  
Other long-term liabilities9,060   7,845  
Total long-term liabilities143,367   136,076  
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock     
Additional paid-in-capital251,587   250,607  
Retained earnings106,175   97,717  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(2,970)  (3,220) 
Total stockholders' equity354,792   345,104  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$948,025   $975,343  



TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue       
Equipment$202,654   $214,435   $421,159   $408,390  
Parts61,454   59,202   118,068   111,140  
Service27,986   26,832   53,586   49,662  
Rental and other11,371   14,512   20,860   24,079  
Total Revenue303,465   314,981   613,673   593,271  
Cost of Revenue       
Equipment180,231   190,707   377,278   363,861  
Parts43,032   41,732   82,649   78,546  
Service9,665   8,737   18,010   16,219  
Rental and other7,849   9,778   14,636   16,719  
Total Cost of Revenue240,777   250,954   492,573   475,345  
Gross Profit62,688   64,027   121,100   117,926  
Operating Expenses53,079   54,855   106,137   107,410  
Impairment of Long-Lived Assets      216   135  
Income from Operations9,609   9,172   14,747   10,381  
Other Income (Expense)       
Interest and other income562   620   692   1,414  
Floorplan interest expense(901)  (1,399)  (2,054)  (2,276) 
Other interest expense(978)  (966)  (1,944)  (2,607) 
Income Before Income Taxes8,292   7,427   11,441   6,912  
Provision for Income Taxes1,892   1,916   2,779   1,846  
Net Income6,400   5,511   8,662   5,066  
        
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.28   $0.25   $0.39   $0.23  
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares22,119   21,964   22,068   21,922  



TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Six Months Ended July 31,
 2020 2019
Operating Activities   
Net income$8,662   $5,066  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization11,286   13,264  
Impairment216   135  
Other, net5,661   7,643  
Changes in assets and liabilities   
Inventories31,885   (140,149) 
Manufacturer floorplan payable(26,726)  128,635  
Other working capital(17,949)  (20,897) 
Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Operating Activities13,035   (6,303) 
Investing Activities   
Property and equipment purchases(10,473)  (12,350) 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment489   670  
Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired(6,790)  (2,972) 
Other, net(20)  14  
Net Cash Used for Investing Activities(16,794)  (14,638) 
Financing Activities   
Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable7,229   49,937  
Principal payments on senior convertible notes   (45,644) 
Net proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt and finance leases(1,840)  9,846  
Other, net(870)  (492) 
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities4,519   13,647  
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash3   66  
Net Change in Cash763   (7,228) 
Cash at Beginning of Period43,721   56,745  
Cash at End of Period$44,484   $49,517  



TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Segment Results
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31,
 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change
Revenue           
Agriculture$169,072   $165,692   2.0 % $362,700   $319,464   13.5 %
Construction77,719   84,039   (7.5)% 137,833   154,782   (11.0)%
International56,674   65,250   (13.1)% 113,140   119,025   (4.9)%
Total$303,465   $314,981   (3.7)% $613,673   $593,271   3.4 %
            
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes           
Agriculture$6,752   $6,177   9.3 % $12,914   $8,053   60.4 %
Construction1,375   1,334   3.1 % (1,498)  (888)  (68.7)%
International(432)  505   n/m (711)  722   n/m
Segment income (loss) before income taxes7,695   8,016   (4.0)% 10,705   7,887   35.7 %
Shared Resources597   (589)  n/m 735   (975)  n/m
Total$8,292   $7,427   11.7 % $11,440   $6,912   65.5 %



TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Adjusted Net Income        
Net Income (Loss) $6,400   $5,511   $8,662   $5,066  
Adjustments        
ERP transition costs 763   1,701   1,484   2,716  
Impairment charges       216   135  
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (130)  (141)  635   (153) 
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 633   1,560   2,335   2,698  
Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1) 466   186   1,047   429  
Total Adjustments 167   1,374   1,288   2,269  
Adjusted Net Income $6,567   $6,885   $9,950   $7,335  
         
Adjusted Diluted EPS        
Diluted EPS $0.28   $0.25   $0.39   $0.23  
Adjustments (2)        
ERP transition costs 0.03   0.08   0.07   0.13  
Impairment charges       0.01     
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss    (0.01)  0.02   (0.01) 
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments 0.03   0.07   0.10   0.12  
Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1) 0.02   0.01   0.05   0.02  
Total Adjustments 0.01   0.06   0.05   0.10  
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.29   $0.31   0.44   0.33  
         
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes        
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $8,292   $7,427   $11,440   $6,912  
Adjustments        
ERP transition costs 763   1,701   1,484   2,716  
Impairment charges       216   135  
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (130)  (141)  635   (153) 
Total Adjustments 633   1,560   2,335   2,698  
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $8,925   $8,987   $13,775   $9,610  
         
Adjusted Loss Before Income Taxes - Construction        
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $1,375   $1,334   $(1,498)  $(888) 
Impairment charges       216   135  
Adjusted Loss Before Income Taxes $1,375   $1,334   $(1,282)  $(753) 
         
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes - International        
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $(432)  $505   $(711)  $722  
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (130)  (141)  635   (153) 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $(562)  $364   $(76)  $569  
         
         
Adjusted EBITDA        
Net Income $6,400   $5,511   $8,662   $5,066  
Adjustments        
Interest expense, net of interest income 938   885   1,792   2,419  
Provision for income taxes 1,892   1,916   2,779   1,846  
Depreciation and amortization 5,911   7,200   11,286   13,264  
EBITDA 15,141   15,512   24,519   22,595  
Adjustments        
ERP transition costs 763      1,484     
Impairment charges       216   135  
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (130)  (141)  635   (153) 
Total Adjustments 633   (141)  2,335   (18) 
Adjusted EBITDA $15,774   $15,371   $26,854   $22,577  
         
Adjusted Net Cash Provided By (Used for) Operating Activities        
Net Cash Used for Operating Activities     $13,035   $(6,303) 
Net Change in Non-Manufacturer Floorplan Payable     7,229   49,937  
Adjustment for Constant Equity in Inventory     (4,191)  (92,977) 
Adjusted Net Cash Used for Operating Activities     $16,073   $(49,343) 
         
(1) The tax effect of U.S. related adjustments was calculated using a 26% tax rate, determined based on a 21% federal statutory rate and a 5% blended state income tax rate. Included in the tax effect of the adjustments is the tax impact of foreign currency changes in Ukraine of $0.3 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020 and $0.6 million for the six months ended July 31, 2020.  
(2) Adjustments are net of amounts allocated to participating securities where applicable.    