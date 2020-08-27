Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics: The Race for Biomarkers - Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics - With Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis (2019 to 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Revolution in cancer therapy to be driven by new diagnostics. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy converge.
This is a complex area but this report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.
The technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous.
Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
Key Topics Covered
i. Market Guides
iA. Situation Analysis
iB. Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff
iC. Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants
iD. Impact of the Nobel Prize
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What are Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics?
1.2 Immuno-oncology - The looming cure
1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Takes a Leading Role
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Market Size
1.3.2 Currency
1.3.3 Years
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Laboratory Testing
2. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies
2.0 The Immune System
2.0.1 Innate immune system
2.0.1.1 Surface barriers
2.0.1.2 Inflammation
2.0.1.3 Complement system
2.0.1.4 Cellular barriers
2.0.1.5 Natural killer cells
2.0.2 Adaptive immune system
2.0.2.1 Lymphocytes
2.0.2.2 Killer T cells
2.0.2.3 Helper T cells
2.0.2.4 Gamma delta T cells
2.0.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies
2.0.3 Tumor immunology - The immune surveillance system
2.1 Immuno OncologyDiagnostics
2.1.1 Checkpoint Assays
2.1.1.1 Outlook for Checkpoint Assays
2.1.2 Cytokine Assays
2.1.2.1 Outlook for Cytokine Assays
2.1.3 Genomic Germline
2.1.3.1 Outlook for Genomic Germline
2.1.4 Genomic Tumour
2.1.4.1 Outlook for Genomic Tumour
2.1.5 Tumor Microenviroment
2.1.5.1 Outlook for Tumor Micro Environment
2.1.6 Others
2.1.6.1 Outlook for Other Diagnostics
3. Industry Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
3.1.6 Public National/regional lab
3.1.7 Hospital lab
3.1.8 Physician Lab
3.1.9 Audit Body
3.1.10 Certification Body
4. Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Outcome potential
4.1.2 Companion Diagnostics
4.1.3 Funding
4.1.4 Technology Environment
4.1.5 Target Solutions
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Complex Role of Diagnostics
4.2.2 Clinical Trials Role
4.2.3 Protocols
4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development
4.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity
4.3.2 Shifting Role of Diagnostics
4.3.3 Multiplexing and Foundation One
4.3.4 The Disruption Dynamic
4.3.5 The Race for Biomarkers
4.3.6 The Next Five Years
5. Cancer Immunotherapy Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
6. Profiles of Key Immunotherapy Companies
7. Global Market Size
7.1 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Global Market Size by Country with Charts
7.2 Immuno-oncology Diagnostics Global Market Size by Type with Charts
8. Global Market by Type
8.1 Checkpoint Assay Market
8.1.1 Checkpoint Assay Market by Country with Chart
8.2 Cytokine Assay Market
8.2.1 Cytokine Assay Market by Country with Chart
8.3 Genome Germline Market
8.3.1 Genome Germline Market by Country with Chart
8.4 Genome Tumour Market
8.4.1 Genome Tumour Market by Country with Chart
8.5 Tumour Micro Environment Market
8.5.1 Tumour Micro Environment Market by Country with Chart
8.6 Other Market
8.6.1 Other Market by Country with Chart
