WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s own natural protein degradation system, today announced the appointment of Richard Chesworth, PhD, to the role of Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Chesworth brings more than twenty years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry experience to the Kymera executive team, and will oversee research, advancement of the pipeline to clinical development, including continued enhancements to the company’s proprietary Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform.



“Richard has a proven track record in research and development, moving new therapeutics through to the clinic. That experience will no doubt prove invaluable as we advance Kymera’s protein degrader therapies into clinical trials,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Kymera Therapeutics. “Further, his experience in drug discovery will strengthen ongoing enhancements to our Pegasus technology platform, applying translational insights to fuel the next generation of protein degrader medicines.”

Dr. Chesworth has contributed to the research and development of nine novel clinical compounds. He joins Kymera from Third Rock Ventures, where he helped to build new drug discovery and development companies. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Research at Epizyme, where he was responsible for advancing the company’s pipeline from target selection to clinical candidates. Dr. Chesworth has also held positions at EnVivo ( a.k.a. Forum Pharmaceuticals), Surface Logix, and Pfizer. He received a DPhil in Chemistry from the University of Oxford and a BSc in Chemistry from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine at the University of London.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Kymera. With a transformational drug discovery platform and a strong pipeline of novel protein degrader therapies, I look forward to working with this highly skilled team to accelerate the path forward for novel medicines for patients with real unmet needs,” said Dr. Chesworth.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera’s Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

About Pegasus™

Pegasus™ is Kymera Therapeutics’ proprietary protein degradation platform, created by a team of experienced drug hunters to improve the effectiveness of targeted protein degradation and generate a pipeline of novel therapeutics for previously undruggable diseases. Kymera’s Pegasus platform leverages the company’s deep understanding of E3 ligase biology, proteomics, genetics, DNA encoded libraries and powerful algorithms to not only design small molecule degraders, but also fine tune their potency for optimal effect.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding its: strategy, business plans and focus; plans and timelines for the clinical development of Kymera Therapeutics' product candidates, therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof; growth as a company; expectations regarding future interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and uses of capital. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our current preclinical studies and future clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current preclinical studies or future clinical trials or the development of Kymera Therapeutics' drug candidates; the risk that the results of current preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Kymera Therapeutics' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of the Company’s planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus dated August 20, 2020 and filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities of 1933, as amended, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Kymera Therapeutics' subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Kymera Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investors@kymeratx.com

Bruce Jacobs

Chief Financial Officer

(857) 285-5314

Christopher F. Brinzey

Westwicke, an ICR Company for Kymera Therapeutics

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

(339) 970-2843

media@kymeratx.com