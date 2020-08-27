LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce the launch of its new premium brand, Artisan Batch. Artisan Batch features strains from craft and microgrowers across Canada, who pride themselves on the quality, potency, and terpene profile of their strains. The cannabis is sourced through the Company’s partnership with BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (“BC Craft”) and will give local craft and microgrowers the chance for national exposure. Artisan Batch products will be available as dried flower and have started shipping to Western Canada.



“We are excited to launch our new premium brand Artisan Batch,” said Niel Marotta, President and CEO of Indiva. “This marks another significant step in Indiva expanding its product array as a national provider of premium cannabis products. Artisan Batch will bring strains previously popular in the legacy market to the legal market via craft and microgrowers. Through our partnership with BC Craft, we are thrilled to be able to give craft and microgrowers a national platform and bring of-age Canadians the best cannabis Canada has to offer.”

BC Original Glue is the first strain being offered through Artisan Batch, grown by Coast Mountain Cannabis of Pemberton Valley, British Columbia. With more than 100 years of combined experience on its team, Coast Mountain Cannabis grows its cannabis in organic living soil, resulting in a cleaner product and smoother smoke. All cannabis produced by Coast Mountain Cannabis is cold cured and hand-trimmed to ensure a premium product.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements, partnerships and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

