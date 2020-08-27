Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The North America Gluten Free Bakery Mixes Market is projected to cross USD 255 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing health consciousness coupled with increasing consumer preference towards the consumption of foods with natural ingredients is likely to augment market share.

Increasing adoption of holistic health lifestyles in North America are likely to trigger the market for gluten free bakery mixes products. Increasing consumption of bread and bread products in breakfast and as evening snacks may further promote market trends. Moreover, rising fast food adoption such as pizzas and hamburgers may further propel the industry growth. The increasing trend of socializing, especially among young population may further increase the consumption of confectionery products such as chocolates, candies and fudge should drive the market outlook.

Some major findings of North America gluten free bakery mixes market report include:

The demand for North America gluten free bakery mixes products is rising owing to easy availability of raw materials and improved health benefits.

Increasing adoption of gluten free bakery mixes products owing to consumer preference towards baked products with natural ingredients without compromising on taste and flavor is likely to augment North America gluten free bakery mixes industry.

Rising consumption of bread, cakes and muffins on special occasions and festive season is likely to augment the growth of North America market.

Cakes product segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2020 & 2026.

Some of the major players in North America gluten free bakery mixes market include Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA, General Mills, Bakels Bob's Red Mill and Pamela's Products.

Increase in the number of celiac disease patients coupled with an increase in the ageing population is likely to trigger market trends for North America gluten free flour.

Manufacturers are rapidly investing in R&D and experimenting with various gluten free bakery mix compositions to improve quality without compromising on flavor should contribute to regional demand.

Stringent regulations in North America towards labelling of gluten free products is increasing competition in market leading to rapid investment in R&D to gain competitive advantage in the industry.

Industry players are engaged in acquiring firms and boosting production capacity to meet growing demands from bakery and confectionery applications which should boost growth of North American market.

Confectionery application segment is expected to reach over USD 80 Million by 2026.

Industry for North America gluten free bakery mixes is gaining traction owing to strategic initiatives undertaken by hypermarket stores such as engagement of dieticians and increased publicity of products through flyers and brochures.

Increasing trend of bakery cafes and restaurants is likely to escalate the demand for gluten free bakery mixes in the years to come. Besides, the increasing awareness about personal health and hygiene may drive the attention of few consumers towards use of gluten free bakery mixes in preparing bakery products at home.

Consumers prefer hypermarkets/supermarkets for purchasing gluten free flour owing to the ease of choosing from a wide variety of brands under a single roof. Moreover, supermarkets provide discounts and offers and have a dedicated section for gluten free products, which facilitates a better shopping experience is likely to boost North America gluten free bakery mixes market outlook. The online distribution channel facilitates ease of shopping along with exciting offers and direct delivery of products to the doorstep, which may favor the industry landscape. The COVID-19 pandemic should play a significant role in attracting the attention of consumers towards online purchase of gluten free bakery mixes.

