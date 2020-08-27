Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The North America Gluten Free Bakery Mixes Market is projected to cross USD 255 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing health consciousness coupled with increasing consumer preference towards the consumption of foods with natural ingredients is likely to augment market share.
Increasing adoption of holistic health lifestyles in North America are likely to trigger the market for gluten free bakery mixes products. Increasing consumption of bread and bread products in breakfast and as evening snacks may further promote market trends. Moreover, rising fast food adoption such as pizzas and hamburgers may further propel the industry growth. The increasing trend of socializing, especially among young population may further increase the consumption of confectionery products such as chocolates, candies and fudge should drive the market outlook.
Some major findings of North America gluten free bakery mixes market report include:
Increasing trend of bakery cafes and restaurants is likely to escalate the demand for gluten free bakery mixes in the years to come. Besides, the increasing awareness about personal health and hygiene may drive the attention of few consumers towards use of gluten free bakery mixes in preparing bakery products at home.
Consumers prefer hypermarkets/supermarkets for purchasing gluten free flour owing to the ease of choosing from a wide variety of brands under a single roof. Moreover, supermarkets provide discounts and offers and have a dedicated section for gluten free products, which facilitates a better shopping experience is likely to boost North America gluten free bakery mixes market outlook. The online distribution channel facilitates ease of shopping along with exciting offers and direct delivery of products to the doorstep, which may favor the industry landscape. The COVID-19 pandemic should play a significant role in attracting the attention of consumers towards online purchase of gluten free bakery mixes.
