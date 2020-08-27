New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smoke Evacuation Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 â€“ 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954283/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing technological development, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, growing surgical procedures across the globe also drive the smoke evacuation systems market. Accompanying benefits including smoke-related risk mitigation, increased visibility, particularly during noninvasive and laser procedures, and decreased build-up on lenses of the camera is further expected to increase the adoption of smoke evacuation systems during the forecast period. All these key factors are expected to boost the growth of the smoke evacuation systems market in the future.



Key Market Trends

Laparoscopic Surgeries segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market



- Dominant share is retained by the laparoscopic surgeries segment owing to the attributes such as the growing acceptance of smoke evacuators for surgical interventions for ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, obesity, and diverticulitis. The rising advancement in technology over the last few years has opened up many opportunities for growth in the segment.

- The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is owing to the advantages such as fewer surgical incisions, shorter hospital stays, less painful, and quicker post-operative healing. The competitive advantage provided by these benefits acts as a distinct growth driver. Certain factors driving the market are advancements in technology, growing demand for medical facilities, higher rates of chronic diseases projected to further fuel the market growth.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to maintain its supremacy in the overall smoke evacuation systems market, throughout the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as the growing cases of both laparoscopic and cosmetic procedures such as Botox, where laser treatment resulted in smoke plumes during surgery. Surgical smoke has been described as a risk by regulatory bodies such as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The NIOSH creates awareness with a view to reducing smoke plum exposure. Further, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, technological advancement, and the domicile presence of major players in the region are driving the growth and responsible for ensuring the dominance of the region.



Competitive Landscape

The smoke evacuation systems market is highly competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making collaborations, acquisition, and launhing new products with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Medtronic plc, Conmed Corporation, Inc., Ecolab Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Ethicon, Inc.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954283/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001