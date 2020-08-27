Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global LNG liquefaction capacity is expected to increase from 437.1 mtpa in 2019 to 699.0 mtpa in 2024 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 8.5 percent, while regasification capacity is expected to increase from 44,709.2 bcf in 2019 to 61,761.7 bcf in 2024 at an AAGR of 6.5 percent. In 2019, Australia had the highest liquefaction capacity of 87.8 mtpa globally, while Japan had the highest regasification capacity of 9,915.2 bcf.

Scope

  • Updated information on all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2024
  • Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024
  • Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally
  • Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2024
  • Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally
  • Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry
  • Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data
  • Assess key LNG terminals data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Table of Contents

2. Introduction

3. Global LNG Industry
3.1. Global LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data
3.2. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Snapshot
3.3. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Regional Comparisons
3.4. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity
3.5. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region
3.6. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Snapshot
3.7. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Regional Comparisons
3.8. Global LNG Industry, Trade Movements and Price
3.9. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Capacity
3.10. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region

4. Africa LNG Industry
4.1. Africa LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data
4.2. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot
4.3. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons
4.4. Africa LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals
4.5. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country
4.6. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country
4.7. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification Snapshot
4.8. Africa LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals
4.9. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country
4.10. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Country
4.11. Africa LNG Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts

5. Asia LNG Industry

6. Caribbean LNG Industry

7. Central America LNG Industry

8. Europe LNG Industry

9. Former Soviet Union LNG Industry

10. Middle East LNG Industry

11. North America LNG Industry

12. Oceania LNG Industry

13. South America LNG Industry

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6cd1y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900