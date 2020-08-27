Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global LNG liquefaction capacity is expected to increase from 437.1 mtpa in 2019 to 699.0 mtpa in 2024 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 8.5 percent, while regasification capacity is expected to increase from 44,709.2 bcf in 2019 to 61,761.7 bcf in 2024 at an AAGR of 6.5 percent. In 2019, Australia had the highest liquefaction capacity of 87.8 mtpa globally, while Japan had the highest regasification capacity of 9,915.2 bcf.



Updated information on all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2024

Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally

Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2024

Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available

Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

Assess key LNG terminals data of your competitors

1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global LNG Industry

3.1. Global LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data

3.2. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Snapshot

3.3. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Regional Comparisons

3.4. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

3.5. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region

3.6. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Snapshot

3.7. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Regional Comparisons

3.8. Global LNG Industry, Trade Movements and Price

3.9. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Capacity

3.10. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region



4. Africa LNG Industry

4.1. Africa LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data

4.2. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction Snapshot

4.3. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

4.4. Africa LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals

4.5. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

4.6. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country

4.7. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification Snapshot

4.8. Africa LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

4.9. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

4.10. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification Capacity by Country

4.11. Africa LNG Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts



5. Asia LNG Industry



6. Caribbean LNG Industry



7. Central America LNG Industry



8. Europe LNG Industry



9. Former Soviet Union LNG Industry



10. Middle East LNG Industry



11. North America LNG Industry



12. Oceania LNG Industry



13. South America LNG Industry



14. Appendix



