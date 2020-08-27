Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is an emerging concept that represents a significant paradigm shift for legacy aviation stakeholders. Simply put, UAM is envisioned as on-demand air transportation within core urban areas and residential suburban destinations outside city centers using new, electric-powered, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. UAM will also play an important role in rural connectivity. The UAM concept relies on the utilization of uncongested, low-altitude airspace, and at the center of UAM's value proposition is improved transportation efficiency (i.e. reduced commuting time and road congestion through a fully integrated shared transportation system that seamlessly integrates surface and air transportation).
This report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of Urban Air Mobility technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2020 -2028. It also examines the UAM markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report, we analyze the market size of the Global Urban Air Mobility market for the period 2020 - 2028. We primarily focus on the key markets - the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of now, the United States remains the largest market UAM.
European Union and China are emerging markets. Throughout the report, we show how UAM is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady state, emergence of UAM aircraft technology. Companies are now unveiling new design plans for electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft that can cater to the UAM market. This is because electric aircraft will reduce the cost it takes to operate aircraft, including fuel and asset costs.
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility market - Trends and Insights
2.2 Coronavirus Pandemic of 2019-2020 - Impact on the Urban Air Mobility sector
2.3 Major Findings
2.4 Major Conclusions
2.5 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Current and Future Technology Overview of Global Urban Air Mobility Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Types of Infrastructure for Urban Air Mobility
3.3 Current Technologies
3.3.1 UAM - Software Technologies
3.3.2 UAM - Hardware Technologies
3.4 Future Technologies
4 Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Number of Aircraft available for Urban Air Mobility - Per Region
4.2.1 Americas
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia
4.2.4 Middle East
4.3 Current Markets
4.3.1 North America
4.3.2 Europe
4.3.3 Asia
4.3.4 Middle East
4.3.5 Rest of The World
4.4 Future Markets
4.5 How to reach scale
4.5.1 Challenges involved in scaling
4.5.2 Strategy for scaling
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Bargaining power of buyers
5.2.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.2.3 Threat of new entrants
5.2.4 Threat of substitutes
5.2.5 Rivalry among existing players
5.3 PESTEL Analysis
5.3.1 Political Factors
5.3.2 Economic Factors
5.3.3 Social Factors
5.3.4 Technological Factors
5.3.5 Environmental Factors
5.3.6 Legal Factors
5.4 Forecast factors
5.4.1 Scenario 1 - Forecast Scenario: Post COVID-19 outbreak
5.4.2 Scenario 2 - Event Based Scenarios: Post COVID-19 outbreak
6 Forecast - Global Urban Air Mobility by Region to 2028
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Region overview
6.2.1 Americas- Urban Air Mobility Market
6.2.2 Europe- Urban Air Mobility Market
6.2.3 Asia- Urban Air Mobility Market
6.2.4 Middle East- Urban Air Mobility Market
6.2.5 Africa- Urban Air Mobility Market
7 Global Urban Air Mobility by Technology to 2028
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Global Urban Air Mobility market by Software Technology overview
7.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology- Photogrammetric Software
7.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology- Spatial Data Management Software
7.2.3 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Computer-Aided Design
7.2.4 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Geographic Information Systems
7.2.5 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Ground Control Station Software
7.2.6 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Operating System for Drones
7.2.7 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Cybersecurity
7.3 Global Urban Air Mobility market by Hardware Technology overview
7.3.1 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Autonomy
7.3.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Fly by Wire
7.3.3 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Sense & Avoid
7.3.4 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Propulsion
7.3.5 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Energy Storage
7.3.6 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Emissions
7.3.7 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Structures
7.3.8 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Safety
7.3.9 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Communication
7.3.10 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Active Noise Control
8 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure to 2028
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure overview
8.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Charging Stations
8.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Vertiports
8.2.3 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Traffic Management
8.2.4 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Pilot Training
8.2.5 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Operations
9 Global Urban Air Mobility by Service to 2028
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Service overview
9.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Air Taxi
9.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Passenger Aerial Vehicle
9.2.3 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Cargo Aerial Vehicle
9.2.4 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Air Ambulance
10 Global Urban Air Mobility by Platform to 2028
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Platform overview
10.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Rotary Wing
10.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility - Tilt/Wing Prop
10.2.3 Global Urban Air Mobility - Lift + Cruise
10.2.4 Global Urban Air Mobility - Tailsitter
11 Global Urban Air Mobility by Range to 2028
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Range overview
11.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility by Range - Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)
11.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Range - Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)
12 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User to 2028
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User overview
12.3 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Ride-Sharing Companies
12.4 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - eCommerce Companies
12.5 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Airlines
12.6 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Hospitals
12.7 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Military
12.8 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Government Organizations
13 Events based forecast for the Global Urban Air Mobility Market to 2028
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Events forecast factors
13.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on events
13.4 Event Forecast by Regions
13.5 Event Forecast by Software Technology
13.6 Event Forecast by Hardware Technology
13.7 Event Forecast by Infrastructure
13.8 Event Forecast by Service
13.9 Event Forecast by Platform
13.10 Event Forecast by Range
13.11 Event Forecast by End User
14 Leading Companies in the Global Urban Air Mobility Market
14.1 Airbus Defence and Space
14.1.1 Company profile
14.1.2 Products & Services
14.1.3 Segment Revenue
14.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)
14.1.5 Recent contract wins
14.1.6 Recent Projects completed
14.1.7 Strategic Alliances
14.1.8 Urban Air Mobility - Products & Services
14.1.9 SWOT ANALYSIS
14.2 BAE Systems
14.3 Boeing Co.
14.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
14.5 Leonardo
14.6 Lockheed Martin
14.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.
14.8 Saab
14.9 Safran
14.10 THALES
14.11 Other Companies of Interest
14.11.1 Airspace Experience Technologies
14.11.2 Alisport Srl
14.11.3 Bell Helicopter
14.11.4 Bye Aerospace
14.11.5 DeLorean Aerospace
14.11.6 DigiSky
14.11.7 Electravia - Helices E Props
14.11.8 Embraer S.A.
14.11.9 EHang
14.11.10 Joby Aviation
14.11.11 Karem Aircraft
14.11.12 Lilium
14.11.13 Volta Volare
15 Opportunity Analysis
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Region
15.3 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Technology
15.4 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Infrastructure
15.5 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Service
15.6 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Platform
16 Conclusions and recommendations
16.1 Major Conclusions and Recommendations
16.2 Fulfilling the business objectives
16.3 Coronavirus pandemic relief measures
16.4 Marketing and growth lessons post the COVID-19 crisis
