Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is an emerging concept that represents a significant paradigm shift for legacy aviation stakeholders. Simply put, UAM is envisioned as on-demand air transportation within core urban areas and residential suburban destinations outside city centers using new, electric-powered, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. UAM will also play an important role in rural connectivity. The UAM concept relies on the utilization of uncongested, low-altitude airspace, and at the center of UAM's value proposition is improved transportation efficiency (i.e. reduced commuting time and road congestion through a fully integrated shared transportation system that seamlessly integrates surface and air transportation).

This report examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of Urban Air Mobility technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2020 -2028. It also examines the UAM markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report, we analyze the market size of the Global Urban Air Mobility market for the period 2020 - 2028. We primarily focus on the key markets - the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of now, the United States remains the largest market UAM.



European Union and China are emerging markets. Throughout the report, we show how UAM is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady state, emergence of UAM aircraft technology. Companies are now unveiling new design plans for electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft that can cater to the UAM market. This is because electric aircraft will reduce the cost it takes to operate aircraft, including fuel and asset costs.

In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) tech in the civilian market during 2020-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Snapshot of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) tech in the civilian market during 2020-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the UAM market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Insights into the technological developments in the UAM market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants. Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region. Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Trend Analysis: Key UAM markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key UAM markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region. Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Reasons to buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market over the next eight years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global small sat business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the small sat market

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility market - Trends and Insights

2.2 Coronavirus Pandemic of 2019-2020 - Impact on the Urban Air Mobility sector

2.3 Major Findings

2.4 Major Conclusions

2.5 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Current and Future Technology Overview of Global Urban Air Mobility Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Types of Infrastructure for Urban Air Mobility

3.3 Current Technologies

3.3.1 UAM - Software Technologies

3.3.2 UAM - Hardware Technologies

3.4 Future Technologies

4 Current and Future Market Overview of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Number of Aircraft available for Urban Air Mobility - Per Region

4.2.1 Americas

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia

4.2.4 Middle East

4.3 Current Markets

4.3.1 North America

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.3 Asia

4.3.4 Middle East

4.3.5 Rest of The World

4.4 Future Markets

4.5 How to reach scale

4.5.1 Challenges involved in scaling

4.5.2 Strategy for scaling

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of new entrants

5.2.4 Threat of substitutes

5.2.5 Rivalry among existing players

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.3.1 Political Factors

5.3.2 Economic Factors

5.3.3 Social Factors

5.3.4 Technological Factors

5.3.5 Environmental Factors

5.3.6 Legal Factors

5.4 Forecast factors

5.4.1 Scenario 1 - Forecast Scenario: Post COVID-19 outbreak

5.4.2 Scenario 2 - Event Based Scenarios: Post COVID-19 outbreak

6 Forecast - Global Urban Air Mobility by Region to 2028

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Region overview

6.2.1 Americas- Urban Air Mobility Market

6.2.2 Europe- Urban Air Mobility Market

6.2.3 Asia- Urban Air Mobility Market

6.2.4 Middle East- Urban Air Mobility Market

6.2.5 Africa- Urban Air Mobility Market

7 Global Urban Air Mobility by Technology to 2028

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Urban Air Mobility market by Software Technology overview

7.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology- Photogrammetric Software

7.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology- Spatial Data Management Software

7.2.3 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Computer-Aided Design

7.2.4 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Geographic Information Systems

7.2.5 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Ground Control Station Software

7.2.6 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Operating System for Drones

7.2.7 Global Urban Air Mobility by Software Technology - Cybersecurity

7.3 Global Urban Air Mobility market by Hardware Technology overview

7.3.1 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Autonomy

7.3.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Fly by Wire

7.3.3 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Sense & Avoid

7.3.4 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Propulsion

7.3.5 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Energy Storage

7.3.6 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Emissions

7.3.7 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Structures

7.3.8 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Safety

7.3.9 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Communication

7.3.10 Global Urban Air Mobility by Hardware Technology - Active Noise Control

8 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure to 2028

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure overview

8.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Charging Stations

8.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Vertiports

8.2.3 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Traffic Management

8.2.4 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Pilot Training

8.2.5 Global Urban Air Mobility by Infrastructure - Operations

9 Global Urban Air Mobility by Service to 2028

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Service overview

9.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Air Taxi

9.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Passenger Aerial Vehicle

9.2.3 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Cargo Aerial Vehicle

9.2.4 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Air Ambulance

10 Global Urban Air Mobility by Platform to 2028

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Platform overview

10.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility Market - Rotary Wing

10.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility - Tilt/Wing Prop

10.2.3 Global Urban Air Mobility - Lift + Cruise

10.2.4 Global Urban Air Mobility - Tailsitter

11 Global Urban Air Mobility by Range to 2028

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by Range overview

11.2.1 Global Urban Air Mobility by Range - Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)

11.2.2 Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Range - Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)

12 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User to 2028

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User overview

12.3 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Ride-Sharing Companies

12.4 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - eCommerce Companies

12.5 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Airlines

12.6 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Hospitals

12.7 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Military

12.8 Global Urban Air Mobility by End User - Government Organizations

13 Events based forecast for the Global Urban Air Mobility Market to 2028

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Events forecast factors

13.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on events

13.4 Event Forecast by Regions

13.5 Event Forecast by Software Technology

13.6 Event Forecast by Hardware Technology

13.7 Event Forecast by Infrastructure

13.8 Event Forecast by Service

13.9 Event Forecast by Platform

13.10 Event Forecast by Range

13.11 Event Forecast by End User

14 Leading Companies in the Global Urban Air Mobility Market

14.1 Airbus Defence and Space

14.1.1 Company profile

14.1.2 Products & Services

14.1.3 Segment Revenue

14.1.4 Financial info (revenues, profit last 5 years)

14.1.5 Recent contract wins

14.1.6 Recent Projects completed

14.1.7 Strategic Alliances

14.1.8 Urban Air Mobility - Products & Services

14.1.9 SWOT ANALYSIS

14.2 BAE Systems

14.3 Boeing Co.

14.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

14.5 Leonardo

14.6 Lockheed Martin

14.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.

14.8 Saab

14.9 Safran

14.10 THALES

14.11 Other Companies of Interest

14.11.1 Airspace Experience Technologies

14.11.2 Alisport Srl

14.11.3 Bell Helicopter

14.11.4 Bye Aerospace

14.11.5 DeLorean Aerospace

14.11.6 DigiSky

14.11.7 Electravia - Helices E Props

14.11.8 Embraer S.A.

14.11.9 EHang

14.11.10 Joby Aviation

14.11.11 Karem Aircraft

14.11.12 Lilium

14.11.13 Volta Volare

15 Opportunity Analysis

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Region

15.3 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Technology

15.4 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Infrastructure

15.5 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Service

15.6 Opportunity Analysis Post Coronavirus Outbreak - by Platform

16 Conclusions and recommendations

16.1 Major Conclusions and Recommendations

16.2 Fulfilling the business objectives

16.3 Coronavirus pandemic relief measures

16.4 Marketing and growth lessons post the COVID-19 crisis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6ggz9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900