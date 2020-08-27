CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a cannabis-based holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), announced today it has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with The Hive Laboratory, LLC (THL), a California licensed Type N – Infused Products Manufacturer based in Grover Beach, CA. THL produces and packages premium award-winning products for the medicinal, recreational and nutraceutical cannabis industries, and has worked with some of the biggest named brands in the industry.



Resonate and THL have agreed to enter into a Master Services Agreement in which THL will manufacture and package Resonate’s first family of products to precise specifications. THL also has a Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) issued distribution license in California and will distribute Resonate’s products to retail establishments throughout the state.

THL and Resonate have been in frequent contact throughout Resonate’s development period and THL is prepared to support production of the Company’s unique family of wellness lifestyle products. Resonate’s upcoming first of its kind offerings are emulsified through the advanced infusion technology provided by award-winning Vertosa and collaboratively developed to push the state of the art in its cannabis products.

Resonate’s CEO Geoff Selzer stated, “Our company is committed to mastering every element of a consumer’s product experience. We learned through our experience at Disney and Pixar that making great consumer products requires more than just innovation. They also require solid processes and exceptional partnerships. We selected THL as our manufacturing partner because of their experience with leading, high quality brands, their attention to detail and their strong support for our strategy and dedication to innovation. We share a commitment to excellence and the mission to produce the highest quality wellness products to help individuals live more satisfying, meaningful lives.”

“THL is excited to be working with Resonate Blends and we believe that this product family is truly unique and addresses a very significant unmet market need,” said Sean Yantzer, CEO of THL. “We expect these products to be very successful commercially and we are looking forward to supporting Resonate in the production of these and future products on the Resonate roadmap.”

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Based in Calabasas, California, Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company strategy is to ignite future growth by building a purpose-driven portfolio of research organizations, innovative and emerging brands, and retail channels. The management team has trained with the best, most successful consumer brands in the world. The holding company’s focus is finding mutual value between product and consumer by optimizing quality, supply chain resources and financial performance. The Company offers a family of premium cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on unique formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience.

For more information: www.resonateblends.com

About The Hive Laboratory, LLC

The Hive Laboratory, established in 2017, is a Commercial Cannabis Manufacturing facility that produces compounds, tinctures, and trans-dermal patches for well-known cannabis brands. THL’s manufacturing standards and facility allow them to collaborate with the largest brands in the industry to support them in product development and execution of special proprietary product lines.

For more information: https://www.thehivelaboratory.com/

Safe Harbor Provision:

Past performance is not indicative of future results. This is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and there is a risk of total loss. This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in Resonate Blends’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and any document referred to in this press release.

Contact: