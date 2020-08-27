



Streaming Data Leader Pivots to Help OTT Platforms with Their Content Licensing Strategies

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peerlogix, Inc. (OTCQB: LOGX), the recognized leader in the global OTT data-as-a-service space, today announced its plans for a go-to-market strategy designed to promote a new Data Driven Content Acquisition offering. This newly productized use of the company’s unparalleled library of historic and real-time streaming viewership data – culled from more than 180 million households and tracking more than 50,000 premium TV shows and movies – will allow OTT platforms to add new levels of insight to their content licensing strategies.



In today’s increasingly competitive OTT platform space, the biggest challenge may well be the ability to cost effectively identify and license content that will drive both subscriber acquisition and retention. Peerlogix’s comprehensive viewership data library can be leveraged in many targeted ways to meet platform-specific goals, but three key examples are the abilities to:

1) Identify titles with strong momentum that have not yet bubbled up on the mainstream radar. These ‘Niche Attractors’ make strong investments as they can be acquired at reasonable rates even though the underlying data illustrates their ability to bring in a dedicated fan base. After a low cost of acquisition, these smaller, momentum-based titles may well move from ‘unknown’ to ‘streaming hit’ during the course of the negotiated license.

2) Identify titles whose core audiences are significant, reliable and committed — even if not growing at a particularly fast rate. These ‘Churn Reducers’ can also often be acquired at a more reasonable cost than those that might be considered ‘hot’ or ‘trending,’ but can still satisfy a wide subscription audience - giving them little reason to ‘leave’ a network that offers their favorite show(s).

3) Identify lower profile titles that demonstrate strong statistical correlative appeal to the audiences of higher profile targeted titles. This ‘Audience Targeting’ strategy can help platforms satisfy desired viewers by offering new options designed to create a sense of content discovery while assuring that targeted subscribers will find content they like.

Peerlogix’s primary product focus has historically been on delivering its unique data sets to Data Management Platforms (DMPs) in the digital advertising space, so that advertisers can leverage the data to target audiences across the programmatic landscape by specific viewing behaviors. A second successful product offering has been to convert the raw OTT data into predictive viewership trends analysis delivered to investors in the streaming services or entertainment verticals. The new focus on strategic content acquisition will not replace these two offerings but will round out the company’s product set.

“Budget-minded OTT networks can leverage our vast library of viewership-generated data to help them make the decisions that will drive the highest number of subscribers with the least amount of churn, while keeping the cost of content acquisition as low as possible,” explains Peerlogix Founder and CEO, William Gorfein. “Our ability to look at specific historic and real-time viewership data – and to customize how we correlate that data - for virtually any piece of streamed content, means that we can help network clients build a smart and efficient content acquisition strategy.”

ABOUT PEERLOGIX

PeerLogix (OTCQB: LOGX) is the recognized leader in the global OTT data-as-a-service space. The company tracks viewership data of more than 50,000 premium TV shows and movies across more than 180 million households as streamed from virtually every open-source OTT network, globally. This data can be leveraged to create actionable insights for advertisers, content creators, OTT platforms and strategic investors.

