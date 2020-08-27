Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mucus Clearance Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mucus Clearance Devices market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.5%, during the forecast period.



Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing demand for Airway Clearance Devices accounted by home care settings and rising patient pool suffering from COPD and asthma.



Increased geriatric population coupled with higher incidences of chronic conditions drive the mucus clearance devices market growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) along with asthma is one of the major driving factors for the industry.



For instance, according to CDC (the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), in 2018, 9 million adults were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis which eventually leads to higher requirements for mucus clearance devices, thus fueling the market. All such factors are likely to drive the growth of the global market.



Key Market Trends



COPD and Asthma Hold Significant Share in the Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market

Asthma is referred to as a chronic respiratory disease that blocks the airways of the lung because of mucus production, inflammation, and tightening of muscles. Similarly, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease(COPD) is caused by the blockade in the airways further resulting in difficulty in breathing, owing to the primary cause as tobacco smoking.

According to the 2018 Global Asthma Report, published by the GAN Global Centre, Auckland, New Zealand, asthma is ranked 16th among the leading causes of years lived with disability and 28th among the leading causes of the burden of disease, as measured by disability-adjusted life years, across the globe. Around 300 million people have asthma worldwide, and it is likely that by 2025 a further 100 million may be affected. There is a large geographical variation in asthma prevalence, severity, and mortality. While asthma prevalence is higher in high-income countries, most asthma-related mortality occurs in low-middle income countries.

North America Dominates the Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market

According to the 2019 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 13 people has asthma. More than 25 million Americans have asthma. This is 7.7% of adults and 8.4% of children. Asthma has been increasing since the early 1980s in all age, sex, and racial groups.

According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAI), in 2016, approximately 8.3% of children in the United States were found to have asthma. Boys were to some extent more likely to have asthma than girls at a rate of 9.2% and 7.4%, respectively.

Asthma incidence among children increased from 8.7% in 2001 to 9.4% in 2010 and then declined to 8.3% in 2016. Although not all changes were statistically noteworthy, a similar outline was observed among the sub-demographic groups, except the Mexican/Mexican American children, among whom asthma prevalence increased from 5.1% in 2001 to 6.5% in 2016.

Hence, such high prevalence of asthma drives the growth in demand for mucus clearance devices across the region, thus accounting for a major share of the global market.

Competitive Landscape



The Global Mucus Clearance Devices market is competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Allergan, Electromed, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Monaghan Medical Corporation, Respiratory Technologies, Inc., Smiths Medical, Thayer Medical, VORTRAN Medical., among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Airway Clearance Devices accounted by Home Care Settings

4.2.2 Rising Patient Pool Suffering from COPD and Asthma

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness in Developing and Under-developed Regions

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 HFCWO Devices

5.1.2 OPEP Devices

5.1.3 MCA Devices

5.1.4 IPV Devices

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Indication

5.2.1 COPD and Asthma

5.2.2 Cystic Fibrosis

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Home Care Settings

5.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan

6.1.2 Electromed, Inc.

6.1.3 Hill-Rom Services Inc.

6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.5 Monaghan Medical Corporation

6.1.6 Respiratory Technologies, Inc.

6.1.7 Smiths Medical

6.1.8 Thayer Medical

6.1.9 VORTRAN Medical



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



