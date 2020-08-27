Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mucus Clearance Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mucus Clearance Devices market studied is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.5%, during the forecast period.
Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing demand for Airway Clearance Devices accounted by home care settings and rising patient pool suffering from COPD and asthma.
Increased geriatric population coupled with higher incidences of chronic conditions drive the mucus clearance devices market growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) along with asthma is one of the major driving factors for the industry.
For instance, according to CDC (the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), in 2018, 9 million adults were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis which eventually leads to higher requirements for mucus clearance devices, thus fueling the market. All such factors are likely to drive the growth of the global market.
Key Market Trends
COPD and Asthma Hold Significant Share in the Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market
North America Dominates the Global Mucus Clearance Devices Market
Competitive Landscape
The Global Mucus Clearance Devices market is competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies like Allergan, Electromed, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Monaghan Medical Corporation, Respiratory Technologies, Inc., Smiths Medical, Thayer Medical, VORTRAN Medical., among others, hold the substantial market share in the market.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Airway Clearance Devices accounted by Home Care Settings
4.2.2 Rising Patient Pool Suffering from COPD and Asthma
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Awareness in Developing and Under-developed Regions
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 HFCWO Devices
5.1.2 OPEP Devices
5.1.3 MCA Devices
5.1.4 IPV Devices
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Indication
5.2.1 COPD and Asthma
5.2.2 Cystic Fibrosis
5.2.3 Others
5.3 By End-User
5.3.1 Home Care Settings
5.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergan
6.1.2 Electromed, Inc.
6.1.3 Hill-Rom Services Inc.
6.1.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.5 Monaghan Medical Corporation
6.1.6 Respiratory Technologies, Inc.
6.1.7 Smiths Medical
6.1.8 Thayer Medical
6.1.9 VORTRAN Medical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pju0k1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: