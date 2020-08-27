Research Triangle Park, NC, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (SpiffyⓇ), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced its expansion into six new markets. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Spiffy has continued to grow its mobile car care operations throughout the United States.

“Fleets of all sizes are dealing with the unique circumstances caused by COVID-19, which has made preventative maintenance into a more challenging task,” said Zach Zeller, SVP Fleet Business Development at Spiffy. “As a result, our clients are asking us to bring our fleet management services to cities where they need to get vehicles back on the road quickly and safely.”

This latest growth brings the company’s Fleet Management as a Service™ (FMaaS) model to Baltimore, Dover, Palm Springs, San Diego, St. Louis, and Tucson; providing a one-vendor solution that covers in-fleeting, preventative maintenance, and de-fleeting for each client. This comprehensive approach launched with rental car fleets in June 2019 and has since evolved to cover medium and heavy-duty trucks and include vehicle disinfection.

“Medium and heavy-duty trucks makes sense for both sides. There’s an increased demand for domestic shipping, which requires a flexible mobile option to ensure these vehicles are ready for the road. Our clients want to protect their drivers and their vehicles. A well-maintained and disinfected fleet is key to making that happen,” added Zeller.

Spiffy has grown into the leading vehicle disinfection provider for both US fleets and consumers. Their offerings include decontamination of known infections and disinfectant treatments of hard surfaces, soft surfaces like upholstery, and ventilation systems, with antimicrobial protection for up to three months. Fleet managers and individuals can also order hospital-grade products, EPA-approved against COVID-19, via their Disinfection Store, which features instructional videos for the DIY crowd.

“Announcing a new phase of expansion is always exciting, but this, in particular, is a thrill when you consider the road we took to recover and get here,” said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. “We’re incredibly fortunate to be in the position that we’re in and look forward to keeping up this momentum, especially for our clients in these new cities.”

To learn more about Spiffy’s Fleet Management as a Service offering, visit www.getspiffy.com/fleet.

About Spiffy

SpiffyⓇ (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, and Washington DC. Customers everywhere can purchase Spiffy disinfection solutions at ​spiffydisinfectionstore.com​.

