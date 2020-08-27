Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Tea Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The organic tea market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Tea contains phenols and polyphenols and possesses antioxidant properties which detoxifies the body, protects the heart, reduces infections, and increases the immunity. Tea also helps to restore the balance of bacteria in the gut and improve gut function.



The demand of organic tea is growing rapidly as the people are becoming more health conscious. Organic tea is helpful in slimming and and also keeps the body hydrated. Due to these advantages, it is closely linked to the fitness and health and wellness industry and is among the foremost choices of people who want to tone their body, or lose weight.



Theanine, found in tea, helps to soothe the mind and keep the person relaxed and calm. Due to this reason the working population consumes a lot of tea, driving the growth of the organic tea market.



However, due to advancements in the organic coffee market, the organic tea market is expected to witness some retardation in the regions where coffee is the most consumed beverage.



Key Market Trends



Power Tea is Revolutionizing the Tea Market



The traditional teas are gaining popularity among the global population as they possess the benefits of natural ingredients with the least amount of preservatives, and promote the exchange of cultural ethics across the globe. Traditional tea brands increasingly look to diversify their functional offerings, promoting a holistic lifestyle that supports general wellbeing as well as more specific health benefits. Supercharged teas, fusing naturally functional ingredients with added nutrients take functional tea to an upgraded level. Lipton introduced a similar product in Germany, which is a flavoured green tea with added vitamin C and superfoods like yellow turmeric, aromatic lemon verbena, and a touch of spicy ginger.



Asia Pacific Market is Expected to Flourish in Near Future



The Asia Pacific region turns out to be a potential market as countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have a major population of people who prefer tea over other beverages. Tea has been traditionally and culturally linked with China and Japan since ages and with the upcoming developments in the organic sector, the tea market has a great potential to expand even further in the region. Matcha tea, kombucha, lemon tea, and green tea are gaining popularity among the fitness freaks as they are both refreshing and have multiple associated benefits.



Competitive Landscape



The organic tea market is fragmented but competition among the leading players is high because tea, as a beverage, already owns a significant global market share. The basic processing add-on and marketing techniques can make a brand the market leader. The introduction of an organic tag along with multiple flavors is the innovation platform for the players. The manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio by launching organic functional tea varieties to capture the market. Organic India, Unilever, Tata Global Beverage, and Celestial Seasonings, Inc. are among the market giants.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Black Organic Tea

5.1.2 Green Organic Tea

5.1.3 White Organic Tea

5.1.4 Oolong Organic Tea

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Form

5.2.1 Dried leaf

5.2.2 Powder

5.2.3 Liquid

5.3 By Packaging Type

5.3.1 Cartons

5.3.2 Teabags

5.3.3 Cans

5.3.4 Paper pouches

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Tata Global Beverages

6.4.2 Unilever

6.4.3 Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

6.4.4 Shangri-la Tea

6.4.5 Organic India

6.4.6 Equal Exchange Fairly Traded

6.4.7 Harney & Sons Fine Teas

6.4.8 Halssen & Lyon

6.4.9 Madura Tea Estates

6.4.10 Numi, Inc. P.B.C.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dd9coy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900