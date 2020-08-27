Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. The report on the global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for risk management. In addition, integration of aml software with visualization tools is anticipated to boost the growth of the global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024 as well.
The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global anti-money laundering software market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as ACI Worldwide Inc., AML Partners LLC, AML360, Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., RELX Plc and SAS Institute Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
