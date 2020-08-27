The Republic of Tea, leading purveyor of premium teas and herbs, is the proud recipient of two 2020 sofi Gold Awards by the Specialty Food Association. The Republic of Tea’s organic SUPERADAPT BURNOUT BLOCKER won the TEA CATEGORY and the BEAUTIFYING BOTANICALS DAILY BEAUTY was deemed best in class in the FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGE CATEGORY.

LARKSPUR, CA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Republic of Tea, leading purveyor of premium teas and herbs, is the proud recipient of two 2020 sofi Gold Awards by the Specialty Food Association. The Republic of Tea’s organic SuperAdapt Burnout Blocker won the tea category and the Beautifying Botanicals Daily Beauty was deemed best in class in the functional beverage category.

The Specialty Food Association’s sofi Awards have been honoring the best in specialty food since 1972. These two teas are part of 148 winning products selected by a national panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 39 categories. Every eligible entry is carefully assessed by passionate and knowledgeable food professionals including chefs, culinary experts, academics, food writers, and category buyers. Products are blind judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. This year, for the first time, sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center following strict safety guidelines.

“We are deeply honored and humbled to receive this coveted distinction for two of our great-tasting teas by the Specialty Food Association,” said Kristina Tucker, Minister of Enlightenment and Commerce at The Republic of Tea. “SuperAdapt Burnout Blocker is a lusciously delicious herbal blend with organic ginger and cinnamon combined with the medicinal mushrooms, chaga and cordyceps. Daily Beauty steeps an enchanting violet color with sweet notes of blueberries and lavender. This herbal blend quickly became a favorite since its introduction in 2019. We are thrilled that these innovative flavor profiles and high-quality teas are being recognized and celebrated.”

The great taste of the SuperAdapt Burnout Blocker is attributed to aromatic cinnamon, sweet dates and zesty ginger. The SuperAdapt collection of teas feature adaptogens, a category of healing herbs to help handle stress. The air-tight tin contains 36 round, unbleached paper tea bags and retails for $13.75 per tin, which is just 38 cents per cup. This herbal blend is caffeine-free.

Beautifying Botanicals Daily Beauty, winner of the functional beverage category, is a collagen-promoting blend of nourishing ingredients including the exotic blue butterfly pea flower, hibiscus, rose hips, bamboo, and schizandra berries. This caffeine-free herbal tea is a beauty ritual, hot or over ice, with juicy blueberries and calming lavender. Daily Beauty is a great value, retailing for $13.75 per tin, 38 cents per cup.

Both award-winning teas are available at www.RepublicofTea.com as well as fine natural and specialty retailers across the country. For more information on The Republic of Tea, and to view its selection of more than 300 all-natural premium teas and herbs, please visit www.RepublicofTea.com.

About The Republic of Tea

The Republic of Tea enriches people’s lives through its great-tasting premium teas and herbs, education and innovation, as it emphasizes a “Sip by Sip Rather Than Gulp by Gulp” lifestyle. Founded in 1992, The Republic of Tea sparked a specialty tea revolution. Today the brand delivers an unequaled selection of the highest-quality teas, herbal blends and nature-inspired sipware at an incredible value. The Republic of Tea’s collections boast over 300 all-natural premium teas and diverse offerings which include, but are not limited to: organic SuperAdapt™ Teas, SuperDigest Tea® collection, Beautifying Botanicals®, SuperGreen Teas, Downton Abbey™ Teas, Biodynamic® Teas, organic Superfruit™ Teas, Be Active® Teas, organic SuperHerb® Teas, U-Matcha™, Single Sips®, teaware and a collection of unsweetened, premium glass-bottled iced teas crafted exclusively for fine restaurants and hotels. Further, The Republic of Tea is mindful of how its actions impact the greater community and actively supports organizations like Homeward Bound of Marin and The Women of Tea: Sri Lanka, an initiative by The Republic of Tea focused on improving nutrition, hygiene and financial literacy for the women tea workers living in Sri Lanka. The Republic of Tea also works to elevate the consciousness of sustainability; it is a member of the Ethical Tea Partnership, Upcycled Food Association, Climate Collaborative and American Herbal Products Association. Certifications include Demeter USA Certified Biodynamic, Fair Trade certification, Gluten-Free certification, Non-GMO Project verification, OU Kosher certification, and USDA Organic certification. For more information, please visit www.REPUBLICofTEA.com or call 1.800.298.4832. Follow The Republic of Tea on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading advocate for the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative new products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With over 4,000 member companies, the Association helps its members through providing information, research, educational events, and celebrating the industry through its awards programs. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com.

