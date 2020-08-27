Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alumni Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the global alumni management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 195.19 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the global alumni management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low price of alumni management software. In addition, rise in demand for efficient alumni network program is anticipated to boost the growth of the global alumni management software market as well.

The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global alumni management software market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Almabase Inc., Blackbaud Inc., Campus Management Corp., Creatrix Campus, Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva Inc., Headhunter Systems Ltd., OmniMagnet LLC and Weathergram Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user
  • Universities - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Schools and colleges - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Educational foundations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

6. Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Almabase Inc.
  • Blackbaud Inc.
  • Campus Management Corp.
  • Creatrix Campus
  • Ellucian Co. LP
  • EverTrue Inc.
  • Fonteva Inc.
  • Headhunter Systems Ltd.
  • OmniMagnet LLC
  • Weathergram Inc.

12. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbza5x

