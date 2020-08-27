Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alumni Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the global alumni management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 195.19 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the global alumni management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low price of alumni management software. In addition, rise in demand for efficient alumni network program is anticipated to boost the growth of the global alumni management software market as well.



The publisher provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global alumni management software market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as Almabase Inc., Blackbaud Inc., Campus Management Corp., Creatrix Campus, Ellucian Co. LP, EverTrue Inc., Fonteva Inc., Headhunter Systems Ltd., OmniMagnet LLC and Weathergram Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



