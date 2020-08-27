SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced support for container-based applications via a new Cloudian Kubernetes S3 Operator, providing a self-service tool for developers to dynamically provision Cloudian HyperStore S3-compatible object storage. IT managers can now modernize their storage infrastructure with a Kubernetes-enabled private cloud solution that employs the industry-standard S3 API to maximize application portability. By combining self-serve, multi-tenant storage agility with enterprise-grade scalability, durability and security, Cloudian meets the needs of both DevOps and production workloads while delivering TCO savings of more than 60% compared to both traditional and public cloud storage. Today’s announcement extends Cloudian’s support for cloud-native environments, where it already serves as a scale-out backup target for open source Kubernetes applications and data through software tools such as VMware Velero and MayaData Kubera.



Growing Use of Containers Requires Paradigm Shift in Storage

Gartner predicts that by 2022 more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, up from less than 30% today.* Traditional SAN and NAS systems lack the flexibility and high-level, API-driven infrastructure these cloud-native workloads require. Cloudian addresses these requirements with a storage platform built on cloud-derived technology and the industry’s first native S3 API.

“Containers enable enterprises to develop new services more quickly, but traditional storage wasn’t designed for these modern workloads,” said Sanjay Jagad, senior director of products and solutions at Cloudian. “So while other storage providers are pushing complex, management-heavy products based on legacy platforms, Cloudian delivers simplicity itself: the industry’s most compatible S3 API and a lightweight Kubernetes operator. Developers gain self-serve agility and application portability, while operations teams benefit from Cloudian’s exabyte scalability, hybrid cloud management and exceptional value.”

Cloudian Kubernetes S3 Operator

Deployed with Cloudian’s award-winning HyperStore object storage platform, the Kubernetes S3 Operator provides an API-driven management environment to quickly provision S3-compatible object storage. Other key features and benefits of this solution include:

Simple and direct – Storage is provisioned and accessed directly by applications, with no gateways or translation layers.

– Storage is provisioned and accessed directly by applications, with no gateways or translation layers. Enterprise-grade security – Features include encryption, IAM, SAML, WORM, RBAC and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and SEC Rule 17a-4(f).

– Features include encryption, IAM, SAML, WORM, RBAC and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and SEC Rule 17a-4(f). Exabyte scalability – Starting from just three nodes and scaling up to an exabyte without interruption.

– Starting from just three nodes and scaling up to an exabyte without interruption. Multi-site and multi-cloud support – Scale across multiple sites with single-namespace simplicity or extend into the public cloud using out-of-the-box integration with AWS, GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format.

– Scale across multiple sites with single-namespace simplicity or extend into the public cloud using out-of-the-box integration with AWS, GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format. Cost-effectiveness – Savings of more than 60% over traditional SAN and NAS systems and public cloud offerings.

With Cloudian, customers can also use a shared storage environment for both traditional and cloud-native applications.

Supporting Quotes

“As we tell our customers, containers can clearly help in accelerating digital transformation, but having a modern storage solution is essential,” said Seow Lim, vice president of architecture and platform at phoenixNAP. “Building on its market leadership, Cloudian is bringing all the benefits of true enterprise-level object storage to Kubernetes users, along with the agility and portability that are key to developing microservices.”

“Cloudian now delivers a cloud-native storage solution for unstructured data that provides the ideal complement for MayaData’s OpenEBS block-level storage,” said Evan Powell, CEO at MayaData. “The combination of a native S3 API and a simple Kubernetes operator delivers an impressively lightweight and agile storage foundation that increases application portability while reducing operational cost and complexity.”

“When it comes to persistent storage for containers, organizations often must choose between traditional storage that ‘bolts-on’ cloud-like features and S3-compatible storage that lacks essential enterprise features,” said Scott Sinclair, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “With the addition of its Kubernetes operator, Cloudian helps eliminate this dilemma by providing fully native S3-compatible private cloud storage with an established history of meeting the demands of large enterprise environments.”

Availability, Pricing and Additional Resources

Cloudian’s Kubernetes S3 Operator is available now for no cost on GitHub at https://bit.ly/3j60zFB. For additional information:

Watch a demo at http://bit.ly/34gEVdu_K8sDemo.

Download an ESG paper showcasing the solution and its benefits at http://bit.ly/34khIH9_ESG.

Visit Cloudian’s Kubernetes storage webpage at http://bit.ly/3gdh8NP_K8s.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .

* Gartner Press Release: “Gartner Forecasts Strong Revenue Growth for Global Container Management Software and Services Through 2024,” June 25, 2020

U.S. Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

cloudian@10fold.com

+1 415-666-6066