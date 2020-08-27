The fiercely female American fashion brand based in Boston will be opening its newest location in The Grove at Shrewsbury in Shrewsbury, NJ.

SHREWSBURY, N.J., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIC+ZOE, a fiercely female American fashion brand based in Boston, will be opening its newest location in The Grove at Shrewsbury in Shrewsbury, NJ on August 29, 2020. This is the eleventh store for the brand and the fourth store opening this year. The brand is proud to offer a safe and exciting shopping experience to the women of Shrewsbury. Although there have been unique challenges in opening stores during such an unprecedented time, all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of NIC+ZOE consumers and staff.



Led by a mother and daughter duo, NIC+ZOE focuses on designing apparel that sparks a sense of confidence and joy in the women who wear it. For the brand’s newest collection, this means pieces that are rooted in comfort and designed with clever details, bold colors, and playful prints. The aim is to make pieces that do not compromise, giving women the opportunity to stay comfortable while feeling polished and put-together. The Shrewsbury store will also offer shoes, handbags, and accessories.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer many ways to shop. From personal appointments to virtual styling, we have taken every precaution necessary to ensure that our staff and clientele have a safe and positive shopping experience,” said NIC+ZOE Chief Executive Officer Susie Mulder.

The new store will open on August 29th at 597 NJ-35 Shrewsbury, New Jersey 07702. Contact the store by phone at 508-545-8553 or visit during store hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm.

About NIC+ZOE

NIC+ZOE is a fashion brand that thoughtfully designs knitwear, apparel, and accessories for women who strive to be authentically themselves. The NIC+ZOE woman seeks quality fashion that both complements her multifaceted lifestyle and brings out her unique inner glow. NIC+ZOE founder, Dorian Lightbown, believes that clothing should always inspire and never stifle, and creates thoughtful pieces that move effortlessly through all of life’s artful turns.

