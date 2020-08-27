ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in Huntington’s disease (HD) and cancer, announced the appointment of Robert Scala as Chief Commercial Officer. Robert will build and lead all commercial functions at Vaccinex and provide strategic and functional oversight of commercial operations for the Company starting with pepinemab, potentially the first disease modifying treatment for Huntington’s disease. He will report to Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., President and CEO, and serve as a member of the Company’s Executive Team.



Maurice Zauderer commented: “The appointment of Robert Scala as Chief Commercial Officer marks a new phase in the growth of our company. On a solid foundation of innovation in research and achievements in clinical development, Robert will position our company to efficiently address the challenges of commercial expansion. Robert is an experienced commercial leader who demonstrated the ability to manage and integrate diverse resources in his previous appointments, and will direct existing and expanding capabilities at Vaccinex.”

Mr. Scala brings over 30 years of experience across neurology, oncology, immunology and endocrinology in multiple geographic regions. He joins Vaccinex after serving as Vice President of Business Planning and Operations at start-up biotechnology companies DBV Technologies and Radius Health. In these roles, Mr. Scala successfully established operational infrastructure to enable enterprise-wide initiatives to ensure launch-readiness as well as to enable execution across Sales, Marketing, Medical and Managed Markets. Prior to his biotechnology experience, Mr. Scala served in various roles of increasing responsibilities at Merck/Schering-Plough, Pfizer/Pharmacia, and Eisai, including Commercial Development, Marketing, Operations, and Finance.

“Currently there are no approved treatments to alter the course of Huntington’s disease, and there is a great unmet need for disease-modifying options,” said Robert Scala. “I look forward to building upon the great science and clinical evidence the Company has developed and to work in establishing the commercial capabilities necessary to potentially bring investigational therapies to patients in need.”

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D), a key driver of neuroinflammation. The company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D and has potential as a disease-modifying treatment for Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. Beyond neurology, Vaccinex believes that, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, pepinemab has potential to increase objective responses in oncology. The company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations.

