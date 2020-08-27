Testing Validates InvisibleShield Solutions with Integrated Kastus Anti-Microbial Technology Kills Human Coronavirus and 99.99% of the Most Common Surface Bacteria



SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvisibleShield® , a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the leading global innovator in screen protection, today announced that its 2020 screen protectors treated with exclusive partner Kastus® anti-microbial technology have been examined by an independent global testing laboratory and confirmed effective against human coronavirus and 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria1. In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine , researchers found that human coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to three days2.

With Kastus technology, InvisibleShield customers now have the additional assurance that their device screen protector effectively kills human coronavirus. All InvisibleShield anti-microbial glass screen protectors produced in 2020 and beyond will feature Kastus technology, further reinforcing InvisibleShield’s commitment to digital wellness.

“At InvisibleShield, we are driven by our mission to deliver industry-leading screen protection products for mobile devices that also protect our customers’ well-being,” said Patrick Keenan, vice president, global product for ZAGG Brands. “There has never been a stronger need to protect against bacteria and viruses that are known to accumulate on our mobile device screens. Through our partnership with Kastus, our anti-microbial products not only provide the ultimate in digital wellness, but now also protect consumers against the human coronavirus.”

The Kastus patented process enables InvisibleShield to infuse innovative anti-microbial technology into the glass during the manufacturing process. The technology has been tested to last the life of the screen protector, so consumers don’t need to worry about it wearing away over time.

“The team at Kastus is delighted to further strengthen our relationship with the global market leader in screen protection,” said John Browne, founder & CEO at Kastus. “Our combined innovation brings a uniquely important antiviral screen technology to a global audience.”

InvisibleShield backs its screen protectors with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device3. With more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide, InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S.4 and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1InvisibleShield screen protection treated with Kastus technology tested by 3rd party to ISO testing standards to kill up to 95% of human coronavirus after 30 minutes. InvisibleShield tested by 3rd party to ISO testing standards against E. coli and staph bacteria. Anti-microbial technology is applied to the product; it does not directly protect the user from any exposure to bacteria or provide additional health benefits.

2 Aerosol and Surface Stability of SARS-CoV-2 as Compared with SARS-CoV-1 , New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), April 16, 2020

3Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

4Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Screen Protection, Based on Dollars and Units, Jan. 2017 - Feb. 2020.

InvisibleShield and the InvisibleShield logo are trademarks of ZAGG Inc. Kastus, the Kastus Logo, and Innovating Surfaces for Life are trademarks of Kastus Technologies DAC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About InvisibleShield

InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling industry standard and category creator for screen protection with more than 215 million screen protectors sold worldwide. Committed to empowering consumers to fearlessly enjoy their devices, InvisibleShield provides premium, lifetime protection against scratched, cracked and shattered screens through its military-grade solutions. InvisibleShield is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. InvisibleShield products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, T-Mobile®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit InvisibleShield.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

About Kastus®

Founded in 2014, Kastus is on a mission to tackle the growing issue of antimicrobial resistance with its game-changing surface solution. A patented coating that’s applied during the glass manufacturing process, Kastus is scientifically proven to eliminate up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria including MRSA, E. coli and C. diff, delivering antimicrobial protection to all glass and touchscreen surfaces for life.

Powered by the patented Kastus® Intelligent Surface Technology™, this invisible coating also transforms glass into an easy-clean surface, reducing the need for chemical cleaners while providing antimicrobial protection. Once ‘baked in’ to the glass surface, the coating technology is incredibly durable, plus being non-leaching it is also friendly to the environment.

Kastus uses a unique Photo-physical coating process fueled by ambient air moisture and light, both unlimited fuel resources. The reactive oxygen species generated on surfaces by our patented process, effectively ‘bash’ the bacteria, disrupting its cell wall until it’s eliminated. The game changer here, is that bacteria cannot build up a resistance or immunity to Kastus coating technology and as the fuel source is unlimited, the protective antimicrobial power is ‘always on’ through the lifetime of the product.

To find out more about Kastus, visit www.kastus.com . To view the Kastus Brand and tech video, click here .

