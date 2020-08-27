MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the October 4th Calle Ocho Live ( www.CalleOchoLive.com ) today announced that pop star duo Mau y Ricky will be the kings of the historic Hispanic Heritage Month live stream festival, October 4th. The duo is part of the Venezuelan family dynasty that started with their superstar father, Ricardo Montaner, the 1992 King of the Calle Ocho Music Festival.



Mau y Ricky were poised to follow in their father’s footsteps at the physical festival in March before the show got cancelled due to Covid-19. Now with Calle Ocho Live, the show will enjoy a huge national and international live stream and broadcast TV Hispanic Heritage Month-themed extravaganza that will feature major music artists, a variety show and many creative surprises.

“It’s an incredible honor to now have three kings from one dynasty at Calle Ocho Live,” said Jorge Fernandez, president of the Kiwanis of Little Havana/Carnaval Miami. “The Montaner Family represents a true entertainment dynasty that is packed with talent and is focused on passing their legacy on with integrity that all Latinos can be proud of.”

Mau y Ricky’s Growing Music Dynasty

After the release of their hit "Mi Mala" featuring Karol G. at the end of 2017, the singer-song writing duo has grown exponentially, breaking records with the number of followers and streams achieved in less than a year, and placing them on the map as the newest, freshest male duo in the Latin Urban Pop Charts.

Major singles released in 2018 included "Mi Mala (Remix)" feat. Becky G, Lali, Leslie Grace and Karol G -making it the first time four major female figures unite their voices in a Latin Urban Pop song. Their hit song "Ya No Tiene Novio" with Sebastian Yatra reached 100M video views in two weeks, making it the most-watched music video in Youtube by daily views.

Later, "Desconocidos" did it again, topping the charts in over 30 countries and becoming the most popular song in 2019 in Colombia. All of them are part of their debut album "Para Aventuras y Curiosidades" which had more than 750M streams on Spotify in the first month. Thanks to all these accomplishments Mau y Ricky were chosen by Youtube Music as the only Latin Artist to be part of "Artist On The Rise" in 2019.

Mau y Ricky have nurtured an unquestionable spot in Latin music via a series of multi-platinum selling records and their avant-garde approach as composers. The trendsetting duo has helped bridge the gap between past, current and new generations with Latin Grammy Award-nominated compositions that include the diamond selling tracks "Sin Pijama" (Becky G, Natti Natasha), Vente Pa-Ca (Ricky Martin, Maluma), and "Pa'Dentro" (Juanes) among others.

The duo's recent single "Me Enamora" topped Mexico and Colombia's Montior Latino charts for Pop Radio for multiple weeks. Mau y Ricky are previewing their highly-anticipated second studio album with new music, at the same time they have been included on a new remix of multi-platinum artist John Legend hit song "Bigger Love".

Calle Ocho Live is Cause-Focused

In addition to featuring live and pre-recorded performances from top Latin music artists, celebrities and social media personalities, Calle Ocho Live will also highlight stories from the families that are served by the Kiwanis. Even though the online show is free, the event will feature a call to action for viewers to give a donation of $8 or more ahead of or during the festival to the Kiwanis at https://kiwanislittlehavanafoundation.org/donate-to-kiwanis-of-little-havana-foundation/ . Supporters and large philanthropists are urged to pledge whatever amount they can.

When/How to View Calle Ocho Live

Calle Ocho Live officially kicks off with a digital and national broadcast show that will feature more than a dozen media companies and their respective digital platforms on YouTube, Twitter, Periscope, Tik Tok, and Twitch.

Announced broadcast partners so far include VIVALIVE TV, ORA TV, BronxNet, and Tarima. The interactive three-hour livestream experience will include music artists, entertainers, comedians, chefs, social media influencers, and other surprise personalities. Collectively, the show’s broadcast will surpass millions of verifiable video views and will generate many more millions in overall media impressions.

Audiences at home will also have several options to get involved live on the show throughout the day with opportunities to not only win prizes but also be featured on the show in a variety of engaging ways.

Heineken is the official beer sponsor of Calle Ocho Live. Media partners include Latinx Newswire, Pop Culture Newswire, VIVALIVETV, and Viva Tu Musica.

Strategic partners of the show include Cerro Group, Dustelli Music, and The 360 Group.

The Facts Behind the Cause

The Kiwanis of Little Havana is an affiliate of Kiwanis International, a worldwide non-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to serving children in their communities. Founded in 1975, the Little Havana Chapter is known for using advanced fundraising initiatives, such as Carnaval Miami and its flagship event Calle Ocho Music Festival.

Through the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation, the organization impacts thousands of underserved families annually, with youth development programs including holiday giving, college scholarships, back to school assistance, emergency financial assistance, and more.

Monies raised through Calle Ocho Live will be used by the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation to assist diverse families in South Florida with college scholarships, back to school assistance, holiday gifts, emergency financial assistance, and other support during the Covid-19 crisis.

