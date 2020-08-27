WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has amended the Company's credit facilities (the “Credit Facilities”) with Canadian Western Bank (the "Bank") with the addition of new loan segments and amendments to certain existing loan segments. The amendments bring the Company's total Credit Facilities with the Bank to approximately $22 Million and increase the company’s cash position by $5.4 Million.



"Delta 9 is one of the only cannabis operators in Canada that have been successful at accessing conventional credit facilities with a Tier 1 chartered bank,” said Delta 9 CEO, John Arbuthnot. “This additional cash, together with working capital of $24.5 Million and $6.0 Million in cash as of June 30, 2020, leave us well-positioned to continue the Company's strategic growth plans and implementation of its business initiatives.”



The Company entered into its original credit facilities with the Bank in the amount of $12.0 million on July 24, 2018, which was increased to $18.1 million on August 14, 2019.



The amendments to the Credit Facility represent five additional loan segments each of which is allocated for a different purpose and each with its own terms. The new loan segments bear interest of between 3.45% and 5.99% per year.



“In order to maximize shareholder value over the long term, it was important to us to find a non-dilutive source of capital to help finance our growth,” said Delta 9 CEO, John Arbuthnot. “The relationship between our Company and the Bank has grown steadily over the last two years since the original financing and these amendments demonstrate the Company’s financial strength and operating track record.”

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca



About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "VRNDF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.