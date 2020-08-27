IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Levin Carter, MD, MPH, MBA to its Board of Directors.



“Dr. Carter is a true pioneer in applying precision medicine in the world of oncology,” said Cavan Redmond, Chairman of the Board of Oncocyte. “Her work at N-of-One® was instrumental in advancing a new paradigm in cancer treatment which harnessed the power of molecular panels to correlate, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Dr. Carter’s deep expertise and understanding in this domain will be invaluable at Oncocyte as we push forward into the world of immunotherapy to leverage targeted response prediction and patient selection in both the clinic and Pharma services opportunities.”

Dr. Carter added, “I’m honored to join the Board of Directors at Oncocyte and believe that their growing suite of molecular tests has the potential to markedly improve patient outcomes through a precision approach that identifies the right treatment for each patient. I look forward to leveraging my experience in developing molecular guided treatment strategies to advance Oncocyte’s rapid growth and physician adoption. Their strategic approach in identifying critical underserved decision points for patients has led to the development of two important tests for response prediction in NSCLC and now for immunotherapy, and I am thrilled to collaborate with the board and management as we work to broaden the patient population and partners that will benefit from these critically important tests.”

Dr. Jennifer Levin Carter is a healthcare executive, board member and entrepreneur and was most recently VP, Head of Precision Health at Integral Health, A Flagship Pioneering company. She has founded and served as CEO at healthcare companies including N-of-One®, Inc., where she was CEO from 2008-2012 and Chief Medical Officer from 2012 until its acquisition in 2019. At N-of-One, Dr. Carter led the creation of award-winning solutions that delivered novel treatment strategies to hundreds of thousands of patients with cancer globally.

In addition to her board appointment for Oncocyte, Jennifer serves as a Director of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.; on the Board of Directors of HouseWorks, LLC., a home healthcare company, eCaring, Inc., a digital health home care platform and Target Cancer Foundation where she has worked closely with the Executive Director on the design and launch of a precision medicine clinical trial for patients with rare cancer. She is a Founding Strategic Board member of XSphera Biosciences, Inc., an Ex Vivo Immuno-oncology diagnostic company and on the Director’s Advisory Board at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale University. She is an Advisor and has consulted for numerous healthcare and life sciences startups and venture-backed companies on strategy, product development, business model design and fund raising.

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The Company recently launched DetermaRx™, a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence post-resection, allowing them to be treated when their cancer may be more responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte is also developing DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that identifies patients more likely to respond to checkpoint immunotherapies.

DetermaRx and DetermaIO are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Oncocyte Forward Looking Statements

Oncocyte cautions you that this press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the commercial launch of DetermaRx, development of DetermaIO, unexpected expenditures or assumed liabilities or other unanticipated difficulties resulting from acquisitions, implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for Oncocyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our financial and operational results, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to our supply chain, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize, and risks inherent in acquisitions such as failure to realize anticipated benefits, unexpected expenditures or assumed liabilities, unanticipated difficulties in conforming business practices including accounting policies, procedures and internal controls, greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Oncocyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in Oncocyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Oncocyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-597-6989

bob@lifesciadvisors.com