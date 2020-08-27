TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does the next normal look like for Canada’s restaurant industry? The 2020 Foodservice Facts Report released by Restaurants Canada sheds some light on this question.

“The greatest challenge our industry will face is the uncertainty that this crisis will have on restaurant businesses and how long the effects will last,” says Chris Elliott, Senior Economist at Restaurants Canada. “The foodservice industry will change from what we’ve known and continue to pivot and adapt its business model to survive.”

In 2019, foodservice generated over $93 billion in sales and was on track to surpass $100 billion in sales in 2021. Due to the pandemic, however, the restaurant industry could now lose between $21.7 billion and $44.8 billion in annual sales this year, according to Restaurants Canada.

“The range in the forecast reflects tremendous uncertainty as the industry heads into fall and winter,” says Elliott. “Restaurants are likely to see a further erosion in sales in the coming months with patio season ending and possible consumer trepidation about indoor dining. A second wave of confirmed COVID-19 cases would potentially lead to sharply lower sales.”

While all of this will lead to further permanent restaurant closures, trends we saw pre-COVID were accelerated and may present opportunities to restaurants who have the ability to pivot their business as we move forward in the new normal.

Findings from the Foodservice Facts Report offer insights and results from these trends:

At the height of the crisis in April 2020, on premise orders accounted for a mere 4% of sales compared to more than 50% in 2019.

‘Ghost Kitchens’ present an opportunity for brands to operate with no storefront and focus entirely on delivery through mobile and online platforms

60% of customers surveyed show interest in ordering delivery from a ghost kitchen.

Nearly one in five restaurants have diversified and will continue to sell meal kits going forward.

More than half of restaurants offering contactless payment options and contactless pick-up/curbside pick-up.

“The strength of Canada’s restaurant industry is its creativity and sheer determination. While restaurant sales will one day return to pre-COVID-19 levels, the industry will be vastly different from before,” says Elliott. “In the coming years, we will see the acceleration of many trends, such as the rise in ghost kitchens, alcohol delivery and the adoption of technology as restaurants focus on raising productivity.”

As the foodservice industry looks to navigate these long-lasting changes, Restaurants Canada’s 30+ research reports specifically tailored for restaurant operators and suppliers provide the insights and data needed to make the best decisions for your foodservice business while on the road to recovery.

Available exclusively for Restaurants Canada members, Foodservice Facts can be accessed through the Member Portal. To learn more about becoming a member as well as benefits, please call 1-800-387-5649 or email members@restaurantscanada.org.

ABOUT RESTAURANTS CANADA

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $93 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day.

