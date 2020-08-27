PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NSDQ: DZSI), a leading enabler of the hyper-connected world, today announced that Charlie Vogt, DZS President and CEO, and Thomas Cancro, DZS Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Jefferies Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on September 1, 2020. Virtual 1x1 meetings will be held from 7:50am-6:40pm (ET).

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or “DZS”) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the hyper-connected world. Over 1200 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 120 countries have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

